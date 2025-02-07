How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Purdue Men's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is 13-9, 5-6 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are coming off a tight loss against the Northwestern Wildcats. On Friday, USC will have another tough matchup against the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will face the Purdue Boilermakers at 4 p.m. PT at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. The game broadcast will be on FS1.
Betting Odds:
The USC Trojans are 13.5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook against the Purdue Boilermakers. The moneyline for USC is +800 and the total points is 146.5.
USC vs. Purdue preview:
The USC Trojans are coming off a close loss against the Northwestern Wildcats, 77-75. The Trojans may not have walked out with a win, but they kept up the competition throughout the game.
USC guard Desmond Claude was inactive for the matchup against the Wildcats. Claude has been one of the top players for the Trojans. Keeping it close despite Claude not being on the court was a strong showing by the team. In his place, senior guard Clark Slajchert stepped up scoring 24 points, which led USC in points against the Wildcats.
After the games, USC Trojans coach Eric Musselman spoke to the media about the loss.
“Once we knew Desmond wasn't playing, we had some guys who really stepped up for us. But we didn't rebound the basketball, so it's a tough one. We only have nine more opportunities this year, and as a competitor, you want to come out and win this game," Musselman said.
The Trojans are averaging 76.6 points per game with a 3-2 away record. USC’s leading scorer is Claude, averaging 16.2 points. Forward Saint Thomas leads the team averaging 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals. The Trojans can keep up with any team they face, but it will require everyone to step up against Purdue.
The No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers leads the Big Ten with an 18-5 overall record, 10-2 in conference play. The Boilermakers are 11-1 at home, creating a tough challenge ahead for the Trojans. Purdue has won their past two games, with their last loss being against the 12-8 Ohio State Buckeyes on Jan. 21.
The USC defense will have a true test against Purdue. The Boilermakers are one of the most efficient shooting teams in the country, shooting 49.6 percent from the field, which ranks No. 6 in the NCAA. Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the team averaging 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Guard Braden Smith leads with 8.6 assists and 2.5 steals. The Boilermakers average 78.2 points per game, and the Trojans' defense will have to play at the top of their game to defeat Purdue.
The last time the USC Trojans and the Purdue Boilermakers played was in 1988 when the Trojans lost by four points.
USC vs. Purdue prediction:
The USC Trojans will fall short against the Purdue Boilermakers, 79-68.
After USC faces Purdue, the Trojans will head home to Galen Center to face the 13-10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Feb. 11.
