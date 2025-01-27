How to Watch USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Men's Basketball: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team is 12-7, 4-4 in Big Ten conference play. The Trojans are coming off a crucial win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 78-73. On Monday night, USC will face its crosstown rival, the 14-6 UCLA Bruins.
How to Watch:
The USC Trojans men’s basketball team will face the UCLA Bruins at 7 p.m. PT on Monday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The game broadcast will be on FS1.
Betting Odds:
• Spread: USC -1
• Moneyline: USC -118, UCLA -102
• Points total: 139
Preview:
The Trojans are coming off a needed win on the road against Nebraska, 78-73. The win kept USC in contention to make the Big Ten tournament, with multiple teams having a close record. It is a tight race in the conference and every game matters.
After the game USC coach Eric Musselman spoke to the media about how hard the team played in a tough environment.
“I try to ask where it’s hard to play on the road. This is certainly one of the first programs that comes up. We felt for us, you know, we couldn’t turn the ball over and we couldn’t give up threes,” Musselman said. “Our ball club is not the biggest team but I thought we did a really good job on the boards. It’s one of our highest games all year of offensive rebounding and scrapping out loose balls.”
After playing a tough game on the road, the Trojans will return home to play a crosstown rival, the Bruins. USC is 9-4 at Galen Center, though Musselman recently voiced his concern about their home court advantage.
“We have no home court advantage,” Musselman said after their last home game against the Wisconsin Badgers.
The USC Trojans stepped up against Nebraska and will have to keep it up as they get into crunch time of the season. USC guard Desmond Claude has been a consistent player leading the team averaging 16.3 points and 4.2 assists. Trojans forward Saint Thomas averages 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals and forward Rashaun Agee has stepped up in recent games, leading with 0.5 blocks. As long as each player continues to show up consistently, the Trojans can continue to win games.
The UCLA Bruins are 14-6, 5-4 in Big Ten conference play. The Bruins are on a three-game win streak and 2-3 during away games. UCLA’s leading scorer is forward Tyler Bilodeau who averages 13.9 points. Kobe Johnson will be a player to watch as he leads the team averaging 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.9 steals.
USC and UCLA are not coming into this game as strangers. They are crosstown rivals and both made the move together from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. The USC Trojans are 22-33 against the Bruins, 11-11 when at home. The last time these two faced off was Feb. 2024 when the Trojans won 62-56.
USC vs. UCLA prediction:
The Trojans will cover the spread and defeat UCLA 67-63.
After USC’s game against the Bruins, the Trojans will stay in Galen Center to play the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans on Feb. 1.
