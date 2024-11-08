Baltimore Ravens' Nelson Agholor Connects With MVP Lamar Jackson For Touchdown
Early in the second quarter of the AFC North matchup between the 6-3 Baltimore Ravens and the 4-5 Cincinnati Bengals, reigning National Football League MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with former USC Trojans wide receiver Nelson Agholor for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. Agholor hasn’t been a key member of the league's most efficient passing attack but is a prime player to use on tendency-breaking plays such as the one the Ravens dialed up for him near the goal line.
Agholor entered the contest with twelve receptions, 199 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. The receptions haven’t come in bunches, but they’ve been impactful. Agholor’s per catch receiving yards come in at 16.6, and with two touchdown receptions in 13 catches, those targets have been surprisingly beneficial for the Ravens’ offense as a whole.
Agholor is in his tenth season in the National Football League after being a first-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was a part of the 2017 Super Bowl champion team. He’s also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. In his second season with the Baltimore Ravens, the 31-year-old still finds ways to impact the game.
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Injury Update vs. New England Patriots: Preview
MORE: USC Trojans Losing Commit Steve Miller To South Carolina? SEC Recruiting Flip
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Addresses Quarterback Miller Moss' Future: Transfer Portal?
MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart's Son Commits To SMU: No Offer From Lincoln Riley?
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss's Mom Tweets About Lincoln Riley's Benching?
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Why He's Starting Quarterback Jayden Maiava
MORE: USC Trojans Five-Star Commit Julian Lewis Flipping to Indiana? Visit Scheduled
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Benches Quarterback Miller Moss For Transfer Jayden Maiava
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: 5-Star Commit Julian Lewis Throws Staggering Number Touchdown