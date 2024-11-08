All Trojans

Baltimore Ravens' Nelson Agholor Connects With MVP Lamar Jackson For Touchdown

Early in the second quarter of the AFC North matchup between the 6-3 Baltimore Ravens and the 4-5 Cincinnati Bengals, reigning NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with former USC Trojans wide receiver Nelson Agholor for a touchdown.

Kyron Samuels

Nov 3, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) celebrates with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Early in the second quarter of the AFC North matchup between the 6-3 Baltimore Ravens and the 4-5 Cincinnati Bengals, reigning National Football League MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with former USC Trojans wide receiver Nelson Agholor for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. Agholor hasn’t been a key member of the league's most efficient passing attack but is a prime player to use on tendency-breaking plays such as the one the Ravens dialed up for him near the goal line. 

Agholor entered the contest with twelve receptions, 199 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. The receptions haven’t come in bunches, but they’ve been impactful. Agholor’s per catch receiving yards come in at 16.6, and with two touchdown receptions in 13 catches, those targets have been surprisingly beneficial for the Ravens’ offense as a whole.

Agholor is in his tenth season in the National Football League after being a first-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was a part of the 2017 Super Bowl champion team. He’s also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. In his second season with the Baltimore Ravens, the 31-year-old still finds ways to impact the game. 

