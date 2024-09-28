USC Trojans Defense Facing Third Backup Quarterback of Season Against Wisconsin
The No. 13 USC Trojans are facing the unranked Wisconsin Badgers in week five of the college football season. In week three, Wisconsin’s starting quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke, went down with a season-ending torn ACL injury. This put their current quarterback, Braedyn Locke into the game. The matchup between USC and Wisconsin will be Locke’s first start.
This will not be the first time that the Trojans are facing a backup in 2024 though. For those interested in odd football facts, USC will be facing their third quarterback in a row making the first start of the season for their respective teams.
In week two the Trojans faced the Utah State Aggies who started quarterback Bryson Barnes. The Aggies began the season with quarterback Spencer Petras. The week two matchup was Barnes’ first start in the 2024 season. USC won the game, 48-0.
In week four, USC faced the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines made a quarterback switch ahead of the matchup, naming Alex Orji the starter over Davis Warren. The Wolverines won, 27-24.
There are two sides to whether this benefits USC or not. With this being a USC home game, the crowd can do their job and make it difficult for Locke to talk to his teammates. Aside from crowd noise, the defense can take advantage of a new quarterback. There may be throws at her on the rustier side, and the pressure can get to a quarterback, causing turnovers and incompletions.
There is also less tape to watch on an inexperienced quarterback. Against Utah State, the USC defense did very well at stopping Barnes. Utah State went scoreless.
Against Michigan, it was a different story. Just because the Wolverines had an inexperienced quarterback did not mean it was an automatic win for the Trojans. The game started slow for USC, but in the second half, USC’s defense stepped up. Signs were showing that Orji was inexperienced based on some decisions, but the Wolverines still won despite Orji’s first start. No matter how many games an opposing quarterback has played, the USC Trojans still need to win the game on all sides of the ball.
The Trojans defense has forced two interceptions and five total sacks this season. Even if the defense does not get the sack or quarterback hit, putting Locke under pressure will force more than accurate passes.
Wisconsin's offensive line has allowed five sacks. Locke has experience playing this season due to the injury to Van Dyke which will help Wisconsin, but the first start can still be nerve-racking during an away game.
The pressure is not all on lock due to Wisconsin’s run game. Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi has 200 rushing yards. If the defense can get going early and not allow the run game, that will force Locke to throw more. Locke has completed just 13 passes.
Both the Wisconsin Badgers and the USC Trojans are coming off of a loss and trying to get their seasons back on track. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
