All Trojans

Colin Cowherd Reveals Prediction For USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Game

The USC Trojans are not favored against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish according to the betting odds. However, Colin Cowherd's prediction has the Trojans winning the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans have their rivalry game coming up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Trojans will be looking to end their regular season on a high note as they already defeated their crosstown rivals, UCLA in a 19-13 win on Nov. 23.

According to the betting odds, USC is the underdog in the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh. However, the Trojans have Colin Cowherd in their corner despite the Irish being favored by 7.5 points. He said during his show, The Herd, that he thinks USC has more than enough to take down the Fighting Irish.

s
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Cowherd didn't pick the Trojans to win outright, noting that he is taking USC to cover, but left the possibility open that the Trojans could end up on top.

“Rivalry week and championship week. Anything can happen,” Cowherd said. “I’m taking USC +7.5 points to keep it close on Notre Dame. Why? Full stadium in LA, Lincoln Riley’s emptying the tank, they got nothing to lose. They feel good after beating UCLA and Notre Dame’s only faced two ranked teams since September. Every single USC game is close, the Coliseum will be lit. They’ve got playmakers. Notre Dame steps up in class. USC beat LSU, and they should have beaten Penn State in overtime at home. To me, it’s 27-26, 28-27."

Cowherd is a renowned supporter of USC coach Lincoln Riley, so it shouldn't come as a shock that Cowherd has faith in the Trojans. Analytics disagree with Cowherd as ESPN's Football Power Index places Notre Dame with a 71.3 percent chance of winning the game.

usc
Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) runs a pass between UCLA Bruins defensive back K.J. Wallace (7) and defensive back Bryan Addison (4) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

If USC wants to come out on top, they will need arguably their best effort yet. Notre Dame is vying for the College Football Playoff spot as they sit as the No. 10 team in the country with a 10-1 record. Their single loss coming from an early season upset at the hands of Northern Illinois.

The Trojans will host Notre Dame in the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS.

MORE: NFL Coaching Carousel: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, D'Anton Lynn Potential Hires

MORE: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Addresses Questionable Game Management By Matt Eberflus

MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets For Notre Dame Game

MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Preview, Prediction, Channel

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land 5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Over Oregon, Ohio State, LSU

MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel

MORE: Why USC Trojans Running Back Commit Duane Morris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers

MORE: USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Odds: Can USC Pull Off Upset?

MORE: USC Trojans Schedule: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced

MORE: College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred

MORE: Why Four-Star Recruit Alex Payne Flipped to USC Trojans From North Carolina Tar Heels

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Husan Longstreet Recruiting 5-Star Brandon Arrington To USC

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football