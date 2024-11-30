Colin Cowherd Reveals Prediction For USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Game
The USC Trojans have their rivalry game coming up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Trojans will be looking to end their regular season on a high note as they already defeated their crosstown rivals, UCLA in a 19-13 win on Nov. 23.
According to the betting odds, USC is the underdog in the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh. However, the Trojans have Colin Cowherd in their corner despite the Irish being favored by 7.5 points. He said during his show, The Herd, that he thinks USC has more than enough to take down the Fighting Irish.
Cowherd didn't pick the Trojans to win outright, noting that he is taking USC to cover, but left the possibility open that the Trojans could end up on top.
“Rivalry week and championship week. Anything can happen,” Cowherd said. “I’m taking USC +7.5 points to keep it close on Notre Dame. Why? Full stadium in LA, Lincoln Riley’s emptying the tank, they got nothing to lose. They feel good after beating UCLA and Notre Dame’s only faced two ranked teams since September. Every single USC game is close, the Coliseum will be lit. They’ve got playmakers. Notre Dame steps up in class. USC beat LSU, and they should have beaten Penn State in overtime at home. To me, it’s 27-26, 28-27."
Cowherd is a renowned supporter of USC coach Lincoln Riley, so it shouldn't come as a shock that Cowherd has faith in the Trojans. Analytics disagree with Cowherd as ESPN's Football Power Index places Notre Dame with a 71.3 percent chance of winning the game.
If USC wants to come out on top, they will need arguably their best effort yet. Notre Dame is vying for the College Football Playoff spot as they sit as the No. 10 team in the country with a 10-1 record. Their single loss coming from an early season upset at the hands of Northern Illinois.
The Trojans will host Notre Dame in the Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS.
