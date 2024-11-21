BREAKING: Four-Star OT Carde Smith has Decommitted from USC, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 290 OT from Mobile, AL had been Committed to the Trojans since August



He becomes the Top Available OT in the ‘25 Class (per On3)https://t.co/5O85KKtJ4A pic.twitter.com/7SgVWQiJiC