USC Trojans Decommit Carde Smith Predicted To Flip to Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
It has been an up and down week on the recruiting front for the USC Trojans. The Trojans gained the commitment of five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet and lost the commitment of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis.
Now, the Trojans are reeling from the loss of four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith, who announced his de-commitment from USC to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
It shouldn't come as a surprise to those who have been in tune with the program. Smith has been flirting with a bunch of different programs as of recent, including the Colorado Buffaloes. However, that doesn't discount the fact that losing Smith is a big deal. He is a composite four-star recruit and according to On3, is the highest rated available offensive tackle in the recruiting class.
With Smith decomitting from USC, Colorado instantly become the favorite to land the Alabama product. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Buffaloes as a 64.6 percent favorites to land Smith. Similarly, 247Sports' Tom Loy put in a crystal ball prediction with a confidence of 6 for Colorado to land the four-star prospect.
Carroll's father talked to On3 about why the elite recruit likes the Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.
“My kid is awestruck with the scenery and everything,” Carroll's said. “The attention, the success of other (offensive linemen) playing early,”
247Sports' Cooper Petagna wrote that Smith has the capabilities to blossom into a starter for a major program.
"Estimated at 6-foot-5 and 285-pounds, appears to possess growth potential to add an additional 25-pounds to his frame at the collegiate level. Flashes good athleticism at the right tackle position where he shows an ability to win consistently at the point of attack. Appears to exhibit some quick twitch explosiveness off the line of scrimmage while displaying some natural power and play strength to drive defenders off the ball consistently. Excels as a run blocker at this point of his trajectory...size and above average athleticism suggest he can eventually grow into a multi-year starter at the right tackle position at a Power Four program," Petagna said.
Smith spoke with WeAreSC earlier in the year about what's important moving forward in his recruitment.
“Staying in contact with my mom,” Smith said. “My mom plays a big role in the commitment, if she’s straight, I’m straight. If she feels like that’s a place I could be too, we’re gonna go with it, see what it’s talking about.”
With the loss of Smith as a commit, USC's 2025 recruiting class ranks as the No. 13 in the country and third in the Big Ten.
