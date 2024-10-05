USC Trojans Recruiting: Battling Colorado Buffaloes for Four-Star Commit Carde Smith
USC Trojans class of 2025 commit Carde Smith is still exploring options. Per WeAreSC, Smith recently returned from an unofficial visit to Colorado and has an official visit set for Oct. 25-27.
Carde Smith Player Profile
Carde Smith is a 6-5, 293-pound offensive tackle out of Mobile, Alabama. He is a four-star prospect ranked No. 26 at his position in the class of 2025 per the 247Sports Composite.
247sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna scouted Smith as a blue-chip prospect.
“Flashes good athleticism at the right tackle position where he shows an ability to win consistently at the point of attack by utilizing his size and frame to overwhelm opposing defenders,” Petagna said. “Appears to exhibit some quick twitch explosiveness off the line of scrimmage while displaying some natural power and play strength to drive defenders off the ball consistently.”
Petagna goes on to say that while Smith is good in the run block game, he has room for improvement as a pass blocker.
“Excels as a run blocker at this point of his trajectory but will more than likely need a year or two of coaching to continue to develop as a pass protector,” Petagna says.
What’s the outlook for Smith in college?
Petagna says, “Good player that possesses very little verified athletic context but size and above-average athleticism suggest he can eventually grow into a multi-year starter at the right tackle position at a Power Four program.
Carde Smith Exploring More Options
Carde Smith committed to the Trojans in August of 2024. During his recruiting process, USC, Auburn, and Colorado had a clear edge over the rest of the field. Smith initially was slated to be an Auburn Tiger and committed to them in April of 2024.
A few days following his visit to USC in late July, Smith de-committed from Auburn and opened up his recruitment process again. He then made the decsion to commit to USC in August of 2024.
Although being a Trojan commit, Smith was asked by WeAreSC about his interest in potentially playing for Colorado.
“The coaches stayed in contact with me even after I committed to another school. . . . Staying in contact with my mom,” Smith said. “I just really want to see what they offer. You know, it’s still fight on, but I want to explore my options and have a little fun.”
Smith further discussed why he is committed to USC.
“I feel like Coach Riley is the best head coach in the game. Just being in Cali, it’s amazing. It just felt like home to me. They can expect to get a dog,” says Smith. “Everything was amazing at USC.”
Barring a last-minute recommitment, Smith will be taking the field as a USC Trojan in the fall of 2025.
