Detroit Lions 'Amon-Ra St. Brown on Win Over Chicago Bears: 'Crazy Game'

Former USC Trojans and current Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made his presence felt in a close game once again, hauling in five receptions for 73 yards in a 23-20 win over the Chicago Bears. St. Brown now ranks in the top five in each major receiving category.

Kyron Samuels

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), defensive tackle DJ Reader (98), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (69) celebrate their win against the Chicago Bears with a turkey drumstick after winning 23-20 on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), defensive tackle DJ Reader (98), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (69) celebrate their win against the Chicago Bears with a turkey drumstick after winning 23-20 on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The NFC-leading Detroit Lions improved to an impressive 11-1 record after a hard-fought last-second victory over NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. The victory marked the first time the Lions won on Thanksgiving since 2016. A controversial ending that resulted in another crushing Bears loss dominated the discourse once again, but former USC Trojans and current Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made his presence felt in a close game.

St. Brown finished the game with five receptions for 73 receiving yards and three first downs. St. Brown is now fourth in the National Football League with 15 receptions resulting in a first down on third down. St. Brown has been lauded for his reliability and consistency, but the clutch factor hasn’t been discussed enough. Usually, when he makes a reception, it’s for a first down or touchdown. 

“It was one of the crazier endings I’ve ever been apart of since being here in Detroit. I’m just on the sideline wishing I could be on the field to help out, but the defense stood tall, man,” said St. Brown said to NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales in the post-game field interview. 

“It feels good. We finally got a Thanksgiving win. It’s been a long time, but it’s awesome to get a Thanksgiving win, but more importantly just to get a win in general. Big division opponent. The Bears are a good team. I mean they fought all the way to the end it was a crazy game. I’m just glad that we got the W," continued St. Brown. 

St. Brown is up to 76 receptions, 820 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns. Those numbers rank second, fifth, and second in the NFL amongst all eligible pass catchers. The former Trojan has been as good as anyone in football this year and always finds a way to leave his imprint on the game, no matter what the situation. 

St. Brown is on track to rake in major post-season accolades such as All-Pro and Pro Bowl status. There is a legit opportunity to finish as the NFL's leader in receptions and touchdowns. Yards seem to be out of reach, barring an epic collapse from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Regardless, St. Brown's epic season is going to be fruitful.

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

