Detroit Lions 'Amon-Ra St. Brown on Win Over Chicago Bears: 'Crazy Game'
The NFC-leading Detroit Lions improved to an impressive 11-1 record after a hard-fought last-second victory over NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. The victory marked the first time the Lions won on Thanksgiving since 2016. A controversial ending that resulted in another crushing Bears loss dominated the discourse once again, but former USC Trojans and current Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made his presence felt in a close game.
St. Brown finished the game with five receptions for 73 receiving yards and three first downs. St. Brown is now fourth in the National Football League with 15 receptions resulting in a first down on third down. St. Brown has been lauded for his reliability and consistency, but the clutch factor hasn’t been discussed enough. Usually, when he makes a reception, it’s for a first down or touchdown.
“It was one of the crazier endings I’ve ever been apart of since being here in Detroit. I’m just on the sideline wishing I could be on the field to help out, but the defense stood tall, man,” said St. Brown said to NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales in the post-game field interview.
“It feels good. We finally got a Thanksgiving win. It’s been a long time, but it’s awesome to get a Thanksgiving win, but more importantly just to get a win in general. Big division opponent. The Bears are a good team. I mean they fought all the way to the end it was a crazy game. I’m just glad that we got the W," continued St. Brown.
St. Brown is up to 76 receptions, 820 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns. Those numbers rank second, fifth, and second in the NFL amongst all eligible pass catchers. The former Trojan has been as good as anyone in football this year and always finds a way to leave his imprint on the game, no matter what the situation.
St. Brown is on track to rake in major post-season accolades such as All-Pro and Pro Bowl status. There is a legit opportunity to finish as the NFL's leader in receptions and touchdowns. Yards seem to be out of reach, barring an epic collapse from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Regardless, St. Brown's epic season is going to be fruitful.
MORE: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Addresses Questionable Game Management By Matt Eberflus
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets For Notre Dame Game
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Preview, Prediction, Channel
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land 5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Over Oregon, Ohio State, LSU
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Why USC Trojans Running Back Commit Duane Morris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
MORE: USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Odds: Can USC Pull Off Upset?
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced
MORE: College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred
MORE: Why Four-Star Recruit Alex Payne Flipped to USC Trojans From North Carolina Tar Heels
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Husan Longstreet Recruiting 5-Star Brandon Arrington To USC