Detroit Lions Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Trending For NFL OPOY?

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has already won First Team All-Pro Honors, but can the former USC Trojans star add to his trophy case in 2024?

Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch for a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the second half in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field.
Jan 21, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch for a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the second half in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Entering the 2024 NFL season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown currently holds the sixth-best odds to win AP Offensive Player of the Year according to oddsmakers at ESPN Bet. Sitting at +1500 to win the award, a $10 bet could result in $160 total.

In his fourth year in the league, St. Brown has been recognized for an impressive start in his young career. After a 2023 campaign with 1,515 receiving yards for 10 touchdowns, St. Brown was named to the NFL All-Pro team, joined by wide receivers Tyreek Hill (Dolphins) and CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys). Hill, Lamb, and St. Brown also led the league in receptions and receiving yards over the season.

Both Hill and Lamb have better odds to win Offensive Player of the Year this season, but St. Brown has quickly climbed up the board after his opening odds were outside of the top ten. The former Trojan was drafted in the fourth round by the Lions in 2021, and he signed a four-year extension worth $120 million with the organization in April. The team announced St. Brown as one of their six captains for the 2024 season on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Led by coach Dan Campbell, the Lions won their first NFC North title in 30 years and made it to the NFC Championship Game before losing to the San Francisco 49ers. When he spoke to the media in training camp, St. Brown seemed more focused about the team’s success than any individual accolades.

St. Brown said, “To do the same thing and expect different results is crazy, right? So, we got to do more than we did last year. Whatever we did last year wasn’t enough, obviously. Learn from our mistakes, that’s a big thing. We can’t make the same mistake twice.”

Lions quarterback Jared Goff and St. Brown have benefitted from each other's presence in Detroit, both joining the team in 2021. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta join St. Brown as Goff's offensive weapons on a talented Lions offense. According to ESPN Bet, Goff currently sits at +2200 to win NFL MVP.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown uses someones iPhone to do a selfie with kids after practic
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown uses someones iPhone to do a selfie with kids after practice at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL MVP has been dominated by quarterbacks in recent years, making the OPOY one of the highest honors available to a wide receiver or running back. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won the award in 2023 after leading the league in rushing while also catching seven touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London will be playing his first season with quarterback Kirk Cousins, and the former Trojan looks to increase his production. The 2022 top-10 pick from USC currently sits at +3000 for the 2024 OPOY, narrowly missing the top ten.

Here are the top ten players to win Offensive Player of the Year, according to oddsmakers at ESPN Bet:

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins WR: +700

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers RB: +850

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys WR: +1000

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals WR: +1000

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings WR: +1200

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions WR: +1500

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons RB: +1600

Breece Hall, New York Jets RB: +1600

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB: +1800

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets WR: +2500

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams WR: +2500

