Detroit Lions Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown Trending For NFL OPOY?
Entering the 2024 NFL season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown currently holds the sixth-best odds to win AP Offensive Player of the Year according to oddsmakers at ESPN Bet. Sitting at +1500 to win the award, a $10 bet could result in $160 total.
In his fourth year in the league, St. Brown has been recognized for an impressive start in his young career. After a 2023 campaign with 1,515 receiving yards for 10 touchdowns, St. Brown was named to the NFL All-Pro team, joined by wide receivers Tyreek Hill (Dolphins) and CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys). Hill, Lamb, and St. Brown also led the league in receptions and receiving yards over the season.
Both Hill and Lamb have better odds to win Offensive Player of the Year this season, but St. Brown has quickly climbed up the board after his opening odds were outside of the top ten. The former Trojan was drafted in the fourth round by the Lions in 2021, and he signed a four-year extension worth $120 million with the organization in April. The team announced St. Brown as one of their six captains for the 2024 season on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Led by coach Dan Campbell, the Lions won their first NFC North title in 30 years and made it to the NFC Championship Game before losing to the San Francisco 49ers. When he spoke to the media in training camp, St. Brown seemed more focused about the team’s success than any individual accolades.
St. Brown said, “To do the same thing and expect different results is crazy, right? So, we got to do more than we did last year. Whatever we did last year wasn’t enough, obviously. Learn from our mistakes, that’s a big thing. We can’t make the same mistake twice.”
Lions quarterback Jared Goff and St. Brown have benefitted from each other's presence in Detroit, both joining the team in 2021. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta join St. Brown as Goff's offensive weapons on a talented Lions offense. According to ESPN Bet, Goff currently sits at +2200 to win NFL MVP.
The NFL MVP has been dominated by quarterbacks in recent years, making the OPOY one of the highest honors available to a wide receiver or running back. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won the award in 2023 after leading the league in rushing while also catching seven touchdowns.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London will be playing his first season with quarterback Kirk Cousins, and the former Trojan looks to increase his production. The 2022 top-10 pick from USC currently sits at +3000 for the 2024 OPOY, narrowly missing the top ten.
Here are the top ten players to win Offensive Player of the Year, according to oddsmakers at ESPN Bet:
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins WR: +700
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers RB: +850
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys WR: +1000
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals WR: +1000
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings WR: +1200
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions WR: +1500
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons RB: +1600
Breece Hall, New York Jets RB: +1600
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles RB: +1800
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets WR: +2500
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams WR: +2500
