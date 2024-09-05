Former USC Trojans' Star Mark Sanchez to Call Caleb Williams' First NFL Start
On Sunday, former USC Trojans quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is set to make his NFL regular season debut with the Chicago Bears.
Williams' won't be the only former USC star in Chicago, however, as fellow Trojans' quarterback Mark Sanchez will be one of the game's TV commentators along with Adam Amin. Kristina Pink will serve as the sideline reporter for the game's broadcast crew.
The Bears are set to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, giving Williams and company a solid chance to earn their first win of the season with Sanchez on the call.
Williams' career in Chicago begins after the standout quarterback spent two seasons in Los Angeles playing for USC coach Lincoln Riley. Following his remarkable career at USC, the Washington D.C. product was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I think (playing in Los Angeles) is a great experience," Sanchez said in March. "That's what its like in the NFL. ... At least New York has two teams to beat up on. Chicago's got one, and they beat up on them just as hard. Ask Mitch Trubisky, ask Mike Glennon. I was in a quarterback room with them. ... He's felt some of that in Los Angeles, now moving to this other market ... It's just as big as anything else."
In his two years at USC, Williams completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns to go along with 524 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. The former 5-star recruit earned Pac-12 Offensive Play of the Year and All-American honors in 2022 en route to a Heisman Trophy.
Williams became the eighth Trojans player to win the prestigious award, joining Mike Garrett, OJ Simpson, Charles White, Marcus Allen, Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush.
Bush won the award in 2005 before the NCAA stripped him of the honor due to infractions that were uncovered later. The NCAA officially reinstated Bush's Heisman Trophy in April 2024.
Sanchez also had a successful career at USC, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 3,965 yards and 45 total touchdowns in three years. The talented quarterback was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and helped lead the New York Jets to consecutive AFC Championship game appearances.
After a tumultuous stretch for the Bears, Williams' first start on Sunday will kick off a new era for Chicago's football team. The star quarterback will be flanked by fellow rookie and top 10 pick Rome Odunze, six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and DJ Moore, who racked up over 1,300 receiving yards in 2023.
With a solid receiving corp and an exciting young signal caller, Sanchez will be the color analyst for what could be an exciting matchup between two young quarterbacks.
The Bears and Titans will kick off from Soldier Field at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 8 in Week 1 of the NFL Regular season.
