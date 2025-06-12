Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock Not Satisfied Entering Second Season: NFL Minicamp
The Houston Texans found a gem in the third round when they selected former USC Trojans safety Calen Bullock in last year’s NFL Draft.
The former All-American developed a reputation as a ball hawk during his time at Southern Cal. That carried over into the NFL, where he recorded five interceptions, leading all rookies, 11 pass breakups and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2024.
His first interception came in week 1, when he picked off Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in the red zone, late in the first half. From there, quarterbacks were on high alert with the 6-foot-3 safety in the secondary.
Bullock is nowhere pleased after a successful rookie season. He spoke during the Texans mandatory minicamp this week about where he wants to improve in his second-season.
“Play recognition. Knowing what to expect on down and distance, going out there so I could play faster, instead of just going out there and playing on my athleticism," Bullock said. "Being a student of the game and really taking advantage of all of my opportunities. It’s a lot of plays out there I left on the field. I felt that if I would have made I would have been in the conversations with the top safeties that everyone talks about.”
Bullock is part of a young and very talented secondary in Houston. Bullock himself just turned 22 years old in April.
Cornerback Kamari Lassiter, 22, was selected in the second round of last year’s draft and recorded three interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a rookie.
Derek Stingley Jr., who turns 24 this month, has established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the game. Over the past two seasons, Stingley has totaled 10 interceptions and 31 pass breakups. The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft earned his First-Team All-Pro honors last season and the Texans rewarded him with three-year, $90-million deal that made him the highest-paid cornerback in league history, which includes a whopping $89 million of it guaranteed.
Jalen Pitre, 26, who lines up at nickel and safety, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, 27 would be considered the “old guys” in the room. Pitre's versatility has been a vital part of the Texans defense over the past three seasons. The former Baylor standout suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in week 12, but did return to the field this spring to participate in OTA's and minicamp. He also inked a three-year, $39 million contract extension in April.
Gardner-Johnson, who is fresh off hoisting a Lombardi Trophy with the Philadelphia Eagles, was dealt to the Texans in the offseason. A move that Gardner-Johnson says made him "feel highly disrespected." It will serve as extra motivation for the seventh-year safety.
Houston selected former USC cornerback Jaylin Smith in the third round (97th overall) of this year’s NFL Draft. Smith and Bullock both arrived signed with USC as four-star recruits in the 2021 cycle.