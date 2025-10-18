Key Injury Updates Before USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the No. 20 USC Trojans as they renew one of the most storied rivalries in college football.
However, the Irish are going to have to do it without a key few players in defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, edge Loghan Thomas and center Ashton Craig.
Rubio, who has started eight of the last nine games leads all Irish defensive tackles with 173 defensive snaps this season. That means USC transfer Elijah Hughes will be called upon to take on a larger role.
Thomas is arguably Notre Dame's most important special teams player, aside from the kicker. Special teams plays flip games and his absence will be felt.
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman announced this week that Craig will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. It's a tough blow for the Irish as they face a USC front four that caused Michigan problems all night a week ago.
Elijah Paige Update
The status of offensive tackle Elijah Paige remains unclear. Paige has been out since he went down with an injury in the second quarter of the Trojans week 4 win over Michigan State.
Paige was dressed for practice again this week, but as we have learned, that doesn’t necessarily mean he has actually been practicing.
If Paige can’t go, guard Tobias Raymond will remain at offensive tackle. After moving to right tackle since Paige’s injury, Raymond played left tackle against Michigan and instead of sliding to the other side, Justin Tauanuu remained at right tackle. And Micah Banuelos was inserted at guard.
Running Back Room
The Trojans running back room took a major hit last weekend. They lost Eli Sanders for the season with a knee injury and Waymond Jordan will be out for the next 4-6 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery.
In their absence, redshirt freshman walk-on King Miller had a spectacular performance against Michigan and will be the No. 1 tailback moving forward.
MORE: What Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Notre Dame Matchup
MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Opinion on Future Rivalry Games vs. Notre Dame
MORE: Three Keys for USC Trojans to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Notre Dame
Bryan Jackson, who was originally listed as “Out” played the final six minutes of that game. That resulted in the Trojans being fined $5,000 dollars this week by the Big Ten, despite them getting it cleared with the league office during the game.
Riley revealed after the game Jackson has been out since week 1 because of a turf toe injury. The USC coach said after the game that Jackson had been a very limited participant in practice lately, but this is the first week the media has seen Jackson dressed in pads for practice.
Harry Dalton returned to practice this week out and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The freshman running back has been out the past several weeks. Riley said that he and fellow freshman Riley Wormley will be available this week.
Wormley has been recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered halfway through his senior year. The Texas native enrolled early but did not participate in spring practice or fall camp.
Limited Practice Participants
USC continues to be cautious with freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. The former five-star prospect was in a walking boot just ahead of the season opener against Missouri State and missed that contest.
Stewart was back in the walking boot on the Tuesday practice leading up to the Trojans' week 5 contest against Illinois. He did not dress at all for practice during the bye week or Tuesday’s practice heading into last week’s matchup against Michigan but did on that Wednesday.
And it appears that could be the routine moving forward because Stewart did the same thing this week. Linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson and freshman receiver Corey Simms joined Stewart as players that did not dress for practice on Tuesday but did on Wednesday.
Other Injury News
Freshman defensive lineman Floyd Boucard has a hefty brace on his left leg after going down with a lower body injury in the second quarter against Michigan. Riley said he will be out for the next couple of weeks.
Center Kilian O’Connor still has a brace on his leg after suffering an injury against Illinois and receiver Zacharyus Williams continues to be out. Williams has not played since week 2.
Receiver Prince Strachan continues to have his left ankle heavily taped. Strachan suffered the injury in week 1 and preceded to miss the next two games. Strachan has been available since week 4 but has not seen any game action.