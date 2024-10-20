Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury, Questionable To Return Against 49ers
During the first quarter of the rematch of last year's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, former USC Trojans wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster injured his hamstring. It appears to be a re-aggravation as Smith-Schuster came into the game having an issue with his hamstring, as he was on the Chiefs' injury report as "Limited."
Since being evaluated, the former USC Trojan, Smith-Schuster, has been seen on the sideline without a helmet and is questionable to return, according to the Chiefs' communications department. The Kansas City Chiefs entered the contest against the 49ers short-handed at wide receiver due to injuries to their leading receiver Rashee Rice and off-season acquisition Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
The Kansas City Chiefs have overcome these injuries with superb defense and special teams play and remain the lone unbeaten team in the National Football League as of now. If Smith-Schuster can return to action, he can insert himself into the conversation of being a go-to target for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid.
