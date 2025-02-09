Elite Offensive Line Recruit Malakai Lee Compares USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines
Four-star offensive lineman Malakai Lee is one of the top-ranked prospects from Hawaii in the recruiting class of 2026, and he recently announced his final six schools. The USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, BYU Cougars, Texas Longhorns, and Michigan Wolverines make up the top-six of Lee's recruitment.
With a number of official visits in the works, it does not appear as though Lee is in a hurry to make a decision. He took a number of visits in the fall, including a trip to USC as the Trojans hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Per On3's rankings, Lee is the No. 114 overall recruit in the class of 2026. He is the No. 10-ranked offensive tackle prospect, and he is the No. 1 player in the state of Hawaii according to the same rankings.
Lee recently spoke with Steve Wiltfong of On3 about his decision to announce his final schools after a number of coaches traveled out to Hawaii to visit the elite recruit.
“I narrowed down my choices by looking at some of the relationships I’ve built with the coaches and staff and whether I can see myself playing in that program. I realize Hawaii is not easy to travel to and so I am grateful to all the coaches that flew out here to meet with me and my family," Lee said to Wiltfong.
When specifically asked about USC, Lee spoke with Wiltfong about his relationships with assistant director of player personnel Aaron Amaama and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua.
“I’ve built a great relationship with Coach Dogg (Aaron Amaama) and Coach Shaun Nua and after my game day visit I really loved atmosphere there," Lee said.
With schools like Georgia and Michigan also recruiting Lee, landing the elite offensive lineman will be no small task for USC coach Lincoln Riley. Lee spoke with Wiltfong about the Wolverines and coach Sherrone Moore as well.
“Michigan is such a legendary program. Coach Moore being an o-lineman is something that I loved right off the bat. I know he and Coach Newsome could help me in my development which is key in my recruitment process," said Lee.
Out of Lee's top-six schools, USC's proximity to Hawaii gives them a potential leg up when it comes to recruiting the top prospect from the state. However, the Trojans are also up against recruiting giants such as Texas, Georgia, and Alabama.
With a decision expected by the summer, can Riley and his staff do enough to convince Lee to become a Trojan?
