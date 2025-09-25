Matt Leinart Details How Many Wins USC Needs To Make College Football Playoff
Surrounding the USC Trojans recent success after the Michigan State win and perfect 4-0 record, comes the College Football Playoff conversations.
Based on last year’s results, college football fans saw their chances at redemption as unrealistic, especially after a lot of loss to the transfer portal and the league.
For college football analyst Matt Leinart, if USC can continue on the path that they are on, the CFP conversation will not be out of reach.
Matt Leinart Believes A 10-2 USC Is College Football Playoff Worthy
Leinart, the former USC quarterback, recently went on an episode of the Joel Klatt Show and discussed the college football season so far.
As far as the CFP picture goes, Leinart sees a successful USC team, with only two losses, has a solid chance of making their first playoff ever.
“I think a 10-2 USC has a great shot at getting into the playoffs,” Leinart told analyst Joel Klatt. “This is where you get into the meat of your schedule, where you say ‘alright, can we sustain this type of play?’ We could say they haven’t played anybody this and that, but they’re dominating in every facet of the game.”
The 2004 Heisman Trophy winner won two consecutive national championships with the Trojans under legendary coach Pete Carroll. Leinart finished his two seasons with USC passing for 10,693 yards and 99 touchdowns.
USC has been on a tear, dominating the conference in passing yards with quarterback Jayden Maiava’s 1,223.
A playoff berth is within reach, but the Trojans must be nearly flawless over the next three games, starting with a tough road trip to No. 23 Illinois.
What Will It Take for USC’s First-Ever CFP?
Now that USC is familiar with heavy travel and new competition in the Big Ten, the well-rounded talent against their upcoming slate will be the biggest tell.
The remainder of their schedule contains four ranked teams, with No. 19 Michigan and No. 22 Notre Dame following their road contest at Illinois. USC will close out their road contests at No. 6 Oregon in November, arguably their toughest matchup all season.
What the Trojans have thrived in is their efficient offense – possessing a balanced attack across the board.
Especially with Maiava comfortable in Riley’s scheme surrounded by top wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, his pass game has only helped USC. On the ground, running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan have developed a powerful run game that keeps the chains moving nearly every snap.
Defensively, a lot of good things have happened for the Trojans, with a few minor mishaps that kept recent opponents in the game.
The defense line is in solid shape, with the anticipated arrival of defensive end Jakheem Stewart, the five-star recruit is everything college football fans hoped for. Stewart thrives in the backfield, using his strength and relentlessness to pressure the quarterback.
A wrinkle in the Trojan’s recent performance has been the defense, more specifically the pass-defense.
Against the Michigan State Spartans last weekend, the Trojans allowed 31 points, with three scores being through the air.
Having to face some of the Big Ten’s most elite pass-offenses like Oregon’s Dante Moore, Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola and Illinois’ Luke Altmyer, a tightened up pass-defense would change everything, by first breaking down their air raid offense.
The CFP conversations are very-much doable for USC, especially at the rate they are going. If they can continue their conference success, they could see both a playoff berth and a chance at a Big Ten title.