All Trojans

Matt Leinart Details How Many Wins USC Needs To Make College Football Playoff

Entering Week 5 at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play, the USC Trojans have drawn national attention, even in College Football Playoff discussions. Analyst Matt Leinart believes USC’s chances are realistic — if the team can maintain consistency.

Teddy King

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Surrounding the USC Trojans recent success after the Michigan State win and perfect 4-0 record, comes the College Football Playoff conversations.

Based on last year’s results, college football fans saw their chances at redemption as unrealistic, especially after a lot of loss to the transfer portal and the league. 

For college football analyst Matt Leinart, if USC can continue on the path that they are on, the CFP conversation will not be out of reach. 

Matt Leinart Believes A 10-2 USC Is College Football Playoff Worthy

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava College Football Playoff Jayden Maiava Ja'Kobi Lane Makai Lemon Big Ten Conference
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart speaks to the media about The We Give Blood Drive during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Leinart, the former USC quarterback, recently went on an episode of the Joel Klatt Show and discussed the college football season so far. 

As far as the CFP picture goes, Leinart sees a successful USC team, with only two losses, has a solid chance of making their first playoff ever.

“I think a 10-2 USC has a great shot at getting into the playoffs,” Leinart told analyst Joel Klatt. “This is where you get into the meat of your schedule, where you say ‘alright, can we sustain this type of play?’ We could say they haven’t played anybody this and that, but they’re dominating in every facet of the game.”

MORE: Why USC's Top Linebacker Recruit Could Be Future Face of Trojans' Defense

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Quietly Escaping Hot Seat Allegations with Trojans

MORE: Caleb Williams Returns To USC Heisman Form In NFL Leading Stat

The 2004 Heisman Trophy winner won two consecutive national championships with the Trojans under legendary coach Pete Carroll. Leinart finished his two seasons with USC passing for 10,693 yards and 99 touchdowns. 

USC has been on a tear, dominating the conference in passing yards with quarterback Jayden Maiava’s 1,223. 

A playoff berth is within reach, but the Trojans must be nearly flawless over the next three games, starting with a tough road trip to No. 23 Illinois.

What Will It Take for USC’s First-Ever CFP?

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava College Football Playoff Jayden Maiava Ja'Kobi Lane Makai Lemon Big Ten Conference
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Now that USC is familiar with heavy travel and new competition in the Big Ten, the well-rounded talent against their upcoming slate will be the biggest tell. 

The remainder of their schedule contains four ranked teams, with No. 19 Michigan and No. 22 Notre Dame following their road contest at Illinois. USC will close out their road contests at No. 6 Oregon in November, arguably their toughest matchup all season.

What the Trojans have thrived in is their efficient offense – possessing a balanced attack across the board.

Especially with Maiava comfortable in Riley’s scheme surrounded by top wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, his pass game has only helped USC. On the ground, running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan have developed a powerful run game that keeps the chains moving nearly every snap.

Defensively, a lot of good things have happened for the Trojans, with a few minor mishaps that kept recent opponents in the game.

The defense line is in solid shape, with the anticipated arrival of defensive end Jakheem Stewart, the five-star recruit is everything college football fans hoped for. Stewart thrives in the backfield, using his strength and relentlessness to pressure the quarterback.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Jayden Maiava College Football Playoff Jayden Maiava Ja'Kobi Lane Makai Lemon Big Ten Conference \
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A wrinkle in the Trojan’s recent performance has been the defense, more specifically the pass-defense. 

Against the Michigan State Spartans last weekend, the Trojans allowed 31 points, with three scores being through the air. 

Having to face some of the Big Ten’s most elite pass-offenses like Oregon’s Dante Moore, Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola and Illinois’ Luke Altmyer, a tightened up pass-defense would change everything, by first breaking down their air raid offense. 

The CFP conversations are very-much doable for USC, especially at the rate they are going. If they can continue their conference success, they could see both a playoff berth and a chance at a Big Ten title. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football