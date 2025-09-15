All Trojans

Matt Leinart Drops Bold Opinion On USC Trojans, Heisman Trophy Race

The No. 25 USC Trojans are 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play after their 33-17 road win over Purdue. For college football analyst Matt Leinart, he was impressed with USC's win, and also shared an exciting announcement ahead of next weekend's game.

Teddy King

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Matt Leinart Jayden Maiava Eric Gentry Big Ten heisman trophy Tunnel Captain Michigan State
USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Matt Leinart Jayden Maiava Eric Gentry Big Ten heisman trophy Tunnel Captain Michigan State / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The newly ranked No. 25 USC Trojans finished the weekend 1-0 in Big Ten play and 3-0 overall, a solid start to coach Lincoln Riley's fourth season at the helm.

After an offseason of doubt and concerns, college football analysts are impressed with the Trojans recent performance.

Matt Leinart Impressed with Trojans Road Win at Purdue

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Matt Leinart Jayden Maiava Eric Gentry Big Ten Purdue Boilermakers Tunnel Captain Michigan State
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Matt Leinart attends the Pac-12 Champonship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

College football analyst Matt Leinart took the social media to share his thoughts on how USC played on the road against Purdue, noting good things from both side of the ball.

"We are beating the teams we should beat," Leinart posted on Instagram. "I love our receivers, Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane these guys are absolute studs, stars, game changers, keep feeding those guys. Jayden Maiava, he's humble, he looks great, second year in the system, full offseason in Lincoln's system, he's playing at a really high level. Keep an eye on him in the Heisman race."

Quarterback Jayden Maiava produced another solid performance leading the offense, finishing the night with 282 passing yards, 17 of 28 passing and one rushing touchdown.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Matt Leinart Jayden Maiava Eric Gentry Big Ten Purdue Boilermakers Tunnel Captain Michigan State
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Wide receievers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane also showed out, with Lemon recording five receptions for 63 yards and Lane with three for 115 yards. The running back room also delivered, with Waymond Jordan's 18 carries for 77 yards and one touchdown, as well as Eli Sander's 10 carries for 75 yards.

The defensive unit also went to work, led by linebacker Eric Gentry's eight solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and three tackles-for-loss. Safety Bishop Fitzgerald added two more interceptions to his name last night, on top of his four solo tackles.

What most fans also cannot stop talking about is defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett's 70-yard pick six that pushed gave the Trojans a 20-point lead in the third quarter.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Matt Leinart Jayden Maiava Eric Gentry Big Ten Purdue Boilermakers Tunnel Captain Michigan State
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Leinart also touched on the defensive performance, highlighting the change in skill and competition across the defense.

"Defensively, we look different up front, we're playing at a high level. I love this, we're closing out teams 3-0," Leinart continued.

Leinart Named Tunnel Captain for Michigan State Game

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Matt Leinart Jayden Maiava Eric Gentry Big Ten Purdue Boilermakers Tunnel Captain Michigan State
Nov 29, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans former quarterback Matt Leinart leads players onto the field before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Leinart snuck in an exciting announcement in his game analysis, sharing he will be the tunnel captain for USC vs. Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

The former USC quarterback has been named tunnel captain before, leading the team home against rival Notre Dame in 2014.

MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Purdue Boilermakers

MORE: USC Trojans’ Big Man Touchdown Creates Viral Moment in Big Ten Win

MORE: What Purdue's Barry Odom Said After Loss Against USC Trojans

The 2004 Heisman Trophy winner was one of USC's most dynamic quarterbacks, finishing his time with 7,137 passing yards, 99 touchdowns and a 37-2 record through three seasons under legendary coach Pete Carroll.

Leinart led the Trojans to massive success, including a pair of Rose Bowl wins, back-to-back National Championships in 2003 and 2004, two Pac-10 player of the year honors and three consecutive Pac-10 titles.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Matt Leinart Jayden Maiava Eric Gentry Big Ten Purdue Boilermakers Tunnel Captain Michigan State
Jan 04, 2005; Miami, FL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll hoist the trophy with quarterback Matt Leinart (left) after a victory against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2005 Orange Bowl held at Pro Player Stadium. The Trojans won the BCS National Championship with the win. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Leinart was also accompanied by some of USC's most notable players, including 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush and 2003 All-American wide receiver Mike Williams.

In the 2006 NFL Draft, Leinart was selected as the 10th overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals. He went on to play seasons in the league, including four with the Cardinals, one with the Oakland Raiders and one with the Houston Texans.

The Trojans are a 15.5 favorite over the Spartans, looking to improve to 2-0 in conference play and 4-0 overall.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football