Minnesota Vikings Improve To 7-2 Despite Sam Darnold's Three Interceptions
The Minnesota Vikings improbably moved to 7-2 after a 12-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an uncharacteristic performance for veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, he went 24/38 for 241 passing yards and three interceptions. As of right now, before Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football, Darnold leads the NFL in turnovers (13) while remaining fifth in passing touchdowns (17).
It’s a strange dichotomy, as Darnold has been productive but hampered the offense in recent weeks at the same time. The Vikings are 2-2 in their four contests, having won two straight games despite the onslaught of Darnold turnovers. While coach Kevin O’Connell, defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and Darnold himself, along with the team, have found ways to overcome these moments, it’s certainly not a sustainable way to continue.
“I gotta do a lot better job taking care of the football. I think that’s obvious. And just being situationally aware of kinda where we’re at on the field, first and second down, and just being able to put the ball in play and let our guys go run with it. I thought I could have done a much better job of that today, but we’ll just look at the tape and learn from it that way,” said Darnold in the post-game press conference.
An Interesting statistic per CBS Sports writer and researcher Doug Clawson is that Sam Darnold is the first quarterback with seven or more wins and 13 or more turnovers through nine games since Peyton Manning in 2015 with the Denver Broncos. Maybe the most interesting tidbit is that the 2015 Broncos team went on to win the Super Bowl.
This Vikings team is a far cry away from Super Bowl discussions, but at the very least, that’s an example of what’s possible despite the obstacles. Darnold’s weapons are plentiful, and with one of the best play callers in all of football, they’ll be schemed open more times than not.
“Just gotta continue to stay patient in those moments when they’re playing shell coverage or when they’re playing whatever type of shell man they want to play. Just gotta continue to be patient and take what they give me,” Darnold continued.
Darnold is correct. He doesn’t appear to be confused by what he’s seeing; he’s simply trusting his arm talent too much and forcing plays where they don’t need to be forced. Every game isn’t going to be the four-touchdown masterclass. Other teams get paid as well. Taking care of the ball and keeping your team ahead is paramount, and that’s where Darnold has to continue to grow going forward.
