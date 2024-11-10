Kansas City Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Update
The 8-0 Kansas City Chiefs are the lone remaining undefeated team in the National Football League. In an AFC West showdown, they take on the 5-4 Denver Broncos and rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been officially ruled out against the Broncos as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.
Smith-Schuster, a former USC Trojan, is one of three Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers to miss an extended period this season. Second-year star Rashee Rice and off-season acquisition Marquise “Hollywood” Brown are both out as well and have left the Chiefs extremely thin at the wide receiver position.
Smith-Schuster was injured after a breakout performance in a win over the New Orleans Saints, where he hauled in seven receptions for 130 yards.
MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke of his belief in Smith-Schuster after the game: "I'm glad JuJu showed that he's still got it, and I'm glad he's on our football team," said quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game in the ESPN on-field interview.
This prompted the Chiefs to make a deal for five-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Deandre Hopkins. Hopkins is coming off an eight-reception, 86-yard, and two-touchdown performance in the Chiefs overtime victory over NFC playoff contender Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
While the Chiefs have been short-handed, they’ve still found ways to remain unblemished and bolster the roster at the same time. Once players like Smith-Schuster are back healthy and able to contribute, the defending Super Bowl Champions will once again look to defend their crown and chase after a Lombardi.
