All Trojans

Kansas City Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Update

Former USC Trojans and current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Kyron Samuels

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) and running back Carson Steele (42) after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) and running back Carson Steele (42) after scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 8-0 Kansas City Chiefs are the lone remaining undefeated team in the National Football League. In an AFC West showdown, they take on the 5-4 Denver Broncos and rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been officially ruled out against the Broncos as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

Smith-Schuster, a former USC Trojan, is one of three Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers to miss an extended period this season. Second-year star Rashee Rice and off-season acquisition Marquise “Hollywood” Brown are both out as well and have left the Chiefs extremely thin at the wide receiver position. 

Smith-Schuster was injured after a breakout performance in a win over the New Orleans Saints, where he hauled in seven receptions for 130 yards.

MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke of his belief in Smith-Schuster after the game: "I'm glad JuJu showed that he's still got it, and I'm glad he's on our football team," said quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game in the ESPN on-field interview. 

This prompted the Chiefs to make a deal for five-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Deandre Hopkins. Hopkins is coming off an eight-reception, 86-yard, and two-touchdown performance in the Chiefs overtime victory over NFC playoff contender Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Kansas CIty Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuste
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates after a run against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While the Chiefs have been short-handed, they’ve still found ways to remain unblemished and bolster the roster at the same time. Once players like Smith-Schuster are back healthy and able to contribute, the defending Super Bowl Champions will once again look to defend their crown and chase after a Lombardi. 

MORE: USC Trojans Woody Marks On Quarterback Change From Miller Moss: 'Not A Surprise'

MORE: Will USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Enter Transfer Portal After Benching?

MORE: USC Trojans New $200 Million Football Facility Compete With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia?

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Injury Update vs. New England Patriots: Preview 

MORE: USC Trojans Losing Commit Steve Miller To South Carolina? SEC Recruiting Flip 

MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Addresses Quarterback Miller Moss' Future: Transfer Portal? 

MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart's Son Commits To SMU: No Offer From Lincoln Riley?

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss's Mom Tweets About Lincoln Riley's Benching?

MORE: USC Trojans Five-Star Commit Julian Lewis Flipping to Indiana? Visit Scheduled

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football