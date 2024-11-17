USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava Reacts to Win Over Nebraska in First Start
The USC Trojans took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers 28-20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. USC is now 5-5 on the season, and quarterback Jayden Maiava made his first start for the Trojans in 2024.
Maiava went 25 for 35 and threw for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He added another 20 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.
Jayden Maiava Wins First Start With USC
Jayden Maiava finally got his opportunity to start on Saturday. Maiava made the most of it and proved himself as a more-than-capable leader for the USC offense.
Maiava gave the Trojans a jolt of energy that they desperately needed. Running back Woody Marks had a career-best game to assist the young quarterback. Marks rushed for 146 yards on 19 carries.
The USC defense also stepped up when they needed to late in the game. They didn’t allow a single point in the four quarter, but the Cornhuskers were able to reach the red zone with five seconds remaining and a chance to tie the game. However, the Trojans defense kept them out of the end zone to secure the win.
Maiava: “It Was A Lot of Fun”
Jayden Maiava spoke after the game about leading the Trojans to the win. He gave a lot of credit to everyone around him.
“I got great teammates, great coaching staff great offensive line. They took so much off my shoulders. There was nothing for me to worry about,” Maiava said. “They just kept encouraging me, kept encouraging each other and being team players and executed.”
Maiava spread the ball out and found eight different Trojans with passes.
“We got such great guys in receiver room, you guys have barely seen the talent we got in that room,” Maiava said. “Definitely down the stretch, we just got to keep feeding those guys.”
Saturday was the first start for Maiava since last season when he played for UNLV as a freshman.
“It was a lot of fun, for sure. I mean, it’s definitely a big difference from sitting on the sidelines to playing in between the white lines,” Maiava said.
Up next for Maiava and the Trojans are the crosstown rival UCLA Bruins. The Trojans will make the short trip to the Rose Bowl on Nov. 23.
