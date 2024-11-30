Notre Dame Fighting Irish Jeremiyah Love Out With Knee Injury Vs. USC Trojans

All Trojans

Injury update for Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love, who exited the game vs. the USC Trojans in the third quarter. Despite making an effort to come back in, Love was ruled out of the game with a knee injury.

Angela Miele

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are facing the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Trojans started the game with the ball and despite a rough start, it has remained a close game. The Trojans are looking to end the season with a winning record against an old rival. Notre Dame is still pushing for a playoff spot. It’s been a close game, and Notre Dame is in the lead 35-21 in the fourth quarter.

In the third quarter, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love was ruled out of the game with a knee injury. He was seen entering the medical tent during the third quarter. When Love exited the tent, his knee was wrapped. Love has been on the sideline doing everything he can to get back out on the field for the Fighting Irish, but his night is over. 

Love has been a dominant player for Notre Dame against USC, running all over the Trojans' defense. Love opened up the game, scoring a touchdown and setting the tone for Notre Dame. Before exiting the game, Love had over 100 total yards and one touchdown.

Notre Dame Jeremiyah Love
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against Southern California Trojans safety Akili Arnold (0) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Notre Dame is still fighting for a spot in the College Football Payoff and Love’s injury is something that could have a major effect on the post-season. The USC Trojans are keeping this game close and seeking an upset win. With Love off the field, the Trojans could do just that, as it is a big blow to Notre Dame’s offense.

Earlier in the game, USC Trojans running back Woody Marks had to exit the game after suffering a concussion. In a close game, both teams could end up having to push through without one of their best players. In Love's place is running back Jadarian Price. Price has over 100 yards and a rushing touchdown against the Trojans.

Love is in his second year with Notre Dame as a sophomore, making a name for himself. The running back averages 77. 3 rushing yards per game. The last time Notre Dame played at the Los Angeles Memorial Stadium, they walked out with a loss that still stings coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame has the lead, but with Love ruled out of the game, anything can happen.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

