Notre Dame Fighting Irish Jeremiyah Love Out With Knee Injury Vs. USC Trojans
The USC Trojans are facing the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Trojans started the game with the ball and despite a rough start, it has remained a close game. The Trojans are looking to end the season with a winning record against an old rival. Notre Dame is still pushing for a playoff spot. It’s been a close game, and Notre Dame is in the lead 35-21 in the fourth quarter.
In the third quarter, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love was ruled out of the game with a knee injury. He was seen entering the medical tent during the third quarter. When Love exited the tent, his knee was wrapped. Love has been on the sideline doing everything he can to get back out on the field for the Fighting Irish, but his night is over.
Love has been a dominant player for Notre Dame against USC, running all over the Trojans' defense. Love opened up the game, scoring a touchdown and setting the tone for Notre Dame. Before exiting the game, Love had over 100 total yards and one touchdown.
Notre Dame is still fighting for a spot in the College Football Payoff and Love’s injury is something that could have a major effect on the post-season. The USC Trojans are keeping this game close and seeking an upset win. With Love off the field, the Trojans could do just that, as it is a big blow to Notre Dame’s offense.
Earlier in the game, USC Trojans running back Woody Marks had to exit the game after suffering a concussion. In a close game, both teams could end up having to push through without one of their best players. In Love's place is running back Jadarian Price. Price has over 100 yards and a rushing touchdown against the Trojans.
Love is in his second year with Notre Dame as a sophomore, making a name for himself. The running back averages 77. 3 rushing yards per game. The last time Notre Dame played at the Los Angeles Memorial Stadium, they walked out with a loss that still stings coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame has the lead, but with Love ruled out of the game, anything can happen.
