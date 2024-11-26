What Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Said About Avoiding Upset To USC Trojans: 'Biggest Challenge'
The USC Trojans have a tough matchup to close out the 2024 regular season. They will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Trojans are 6-5 and looking to end the season with a winning record. Notre Dame has been a dominant team as they continue to push for a spot in the college football playoffs.
When the two teams faced in 2023, Notre Dame won with the final score of 48-20. Ahead of the matchup, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman spoke about having to face the USC Trojans.
“It’s a very competitive, talented football team. It will truly be our biggest challenge to date,” Freeman said. “The noise and the things that outside of this game that have nothing to do with this game that’s going to be a reason why it’s a challenge. But because of how good this team is, in terms of, in relation to its record.”
Freeman elaborated that the record does not define the USC Trojans this season. Despite being a 6-5 team, the Trojans have kept games close, especially when playing at home.
“They have a 6-5 record, they’re 3-1 in the last four games. They’ve had one loss at home, and it was the overtime loss to Penn State,” Freeman said. “They’ve led in the fourth quarter in every game this year. And so, you know, I think four to five losses, they were leading within three minutes of the end of the game. So, it’s gonna be a challenge versus a really good team, and we have to prepare in a way that gives us an opportunity to get the outcome that we want.”
The Fighting Irish played in Yankee Stadium on Nov. 23 and will now have to head across the country to face the Trojans. Notre Dame was up by enough points against Army to rest their starting quarterback. Freeman spoke about whether that decision was made due to having to travel to California to face USC.
“Not that I wasn’t thinking about USC,” Freeman said. “I thought it was at a point where we could win the game and that they’re a physical physical football team. That’s probably the most physical football game we played all season, so part of that came into my mind, said hey alright we’re at a point we believe we’ve won this game. Let’s take Riley out, let’s take Jeremiah Love out and get some guys some meaningful reps, but also protect those guys.”
While the Trojans have been in close games all season, Notre Dame has not. Freeman was asked if that impacts his feelings about the upcoming matchup.
“Not at all. Our guys will understand the challenge that we have ahead of us. You don’t have to play in close games to feel the pressure of performing on this play. And that’s why we coach the way that we coach,” Freeman said. “Close games are won by executing on that play when it matters the most.”
When discussing the USC Trojans offense, Freeman spoke about USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and how much he has changed the offense.
“The schematics of the offense hasn’t changed that much. He tends to make different decisions maybe than Moss did. And I’m not saying that’s good or bad. He makes really quick decisions and they're doing some, a couple different things with extending plays with his legs. He’s got a really good arm and he isn’t putting them in many negative situations,” Freeman said. “They’re playing well on offense but their whole offense hasn’t changed. He’s just done a really good job at taking care of the football and making some good decisions.”
The last time that Notre Dame played at USC was in 2022, and USC won 38-27. Freeman spoke about playing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and what he learned about the rivalry.
“I remember as a player there, I played there in 2008, and it was rocking,” Freeman said. “I think back to two years ago and I think we’re on a five-game win streak we had won five in a row, and we had a lot of hopes. We win this game; you know what bowl game we were going to and you know they obviously crushed those hopes. Yeah, they were good. They had playmakers. They had a great team, but they beat us.”
Notre Dame will be traveling to Southern California on Friday before the game, hoping to give the players and staff time to enjoy Thanksgiving. The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 30.
