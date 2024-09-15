USC Trojans Open Up As Betting Favorites Over Michigan Wolverines
The No. 11 USC Trojans open up Big Ten play on Saturday, Sept. 21, when they travel to the “Big House” to face the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines. A task that seemed daunting before the season, now does not seem so after Michigan’s shaky start through three games.
USC opens up as a 6.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. It will mark the second time in three weeks Michigan is an underdog at home.
"Yeah, I mean, they’re good," said USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley. "Defending national champions, a lot of really good players on that roster, great home-field advantage. Texas game was, in my opinion watching it, quite a bit closer than maybe what the scoreboard indicated."
The Wolverines have struggled to replace quarterback JJ McCarthy. Davis Warren has thrown two touchdowns with six interceptions, including three in Saturdays win over Arkansas State. He was replaced in the third quarter by Alex Orji, who is just 3 of 6 for 15 yards and two touchdowns this season.
After a lackluster performance against Arkansas State, the Wolverines fell one place in the AP Poll, down to No. 19. Michigan started the year ranked No. 9. They have moved the opposite direction of the Trojans since the season began. USC entered the year ranked No. 23, but they have moved up 12 spots after the first two games.
Star tight end Colston Loveland’s status is unknown after he left Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury. The junior leads the team in receptions with and receiving yards with 187. No one else on the team has more than 10 catches or 60 receiving yards.
The Trojans are off to a 2-0 start after wins over the LSU Tigers and Utah State Aggies. Redshirt junior Miller Moss has been brilliant, completing 72.7% of his passes with zero interceptions. Defensively, the Trojans have made monumental improvements under D'Anton Lynn. They have surrendered just 20 points and allowed only four plays of 20 yards or more.
USC-Michigan History
It will be the 11th all-time meeting between the two schools, with most recent meeting coming in the 2007 Rose Bowl where USC won 32-18. The Trojans lead the series 6-4.
The Trojans have won each of the last three matchups, Michigan’s last win came in the 1989 Rose Bowl.
USC can solidify themselves as a contender for the Big Ten championship and college football playoff with a statement win in Ann Arbor.
