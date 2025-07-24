Big Ten Team Dominates Best Recruiters In College Football Over SEC
The USC Trojans have assembled what has the makings to be the program’s highest-ranked recruiting class in almost a decade.
After finishing outside the top-10 in back-to-back cycles, the Trojans turned up the heat in their recruiting efforts and the result has been the No. 1 ranked class in the 2026 cycle.
With the early signing period taking place in the first week of December, a number of programs have filled a majority of its recruiting class heading into the fall.
247Sports ranked its top 10 recruiters of this current cycle and three members of the Trojans coaching staff were featured on the list, including defensive line coach Eric Henderson (No. 2), secondary coach Doug Belk (No. 5) and offensive line coach Zach Hanson (No. 7).
USC is the only team to have more than one "top recruiter" in college football.
Here is the full list:
1. DONTE WILLIAMS, GEORGIA ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH AND DEFENSIVE BACKS COACH
2. ERIC HENDERSON, USC CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR, RUN GAME COORDINATOR AND DEFENSIVE LINE COACH
3. LOU ESPOSITO, MICHIGAN DEFENSIVE LINE COACH
4. BRIAN HARTLINE, OHIO STATE OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND WIDE RECEIVERS COACH
5. DOUG BELK, USC SECONDARY COACH
6. MATT LUKE, CLEMSON ASSISTANT HEAD COACH, CO-OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND OFFENSIVE LINE COACH
7. ZACH HANSON, USC OFFENSIVE LINE COACH
8. ALEX MIRABAL, MIAMI ASSISTANT HEAD COACH AND OFFENSIVE LINE COACH
9. KENNY BAKER, TEXAS DEFENSIVE LINE COACH
10. JORDAN PETERSON, TEXAS A&M CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND DEFENSIVE BACKS COACH
Henderson joined Lincoln Riley’s staff in January 2024 after spending the previous five seasons in the same role with the Los Angeles Rams.
Henderson made a big splash in the 2025 cycle, pulling Edna Karr (La.) five-star defensive Jahkeem Stewart out of the south. He carried that momentum into the transfer portal and landed former Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and Georgia defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett.
The defensive front figures to one of USC’s biggest strengths in 2025 and could become a trend for years to come.
Henderson has landed eight recruits in the 2026 cycle, headlined by five in the top 200 overall prospects, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, five-star Luke Wafle, four-star Jaimeon Winfield, four-star Simote Katoanga, four-star Tomuhini Topui and four-star Braeden Jones.
Belk also joined the Trojans staff following the conclusion of the 2023 season. The second-year coach has built his own version of the “No Fly Zone” in the secondary.
USC went all-in for five-star cornerback Elbert Hill and landed a commitment from the No. 1 overall recruit from Ohio in May. Four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, a Los Angeles native, has been committed to his hometown school since his sophomore year.
The Trojans landed four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer last month after taking his official visit. Three-star cornerback Joshua Holland, a two-way star from nearby St. John Bosco (Calif.) has the size and skillset to play cornerback or safety at the next level and three-star safety Madden Riordan rounds out the group.
USC has filled a number of its recruiting spots but still could be looking to add one more safety.
It’s also worth noting Belk landed five-star cornerback RJ Sermons, who reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class earlier this summer.
Hanson enters his first year as the Trojans offensive line coach after previously serving as the tight ends coach for the past three seasons.
Hanson has landed commitments from six offensive linemen in the 2026 cycle, headlined by five-star Keenyi Pepe and four-stars Esun Tafa and Vlad Dyakonov.