What Texas A&M Aggies Coach Mike Elko Said About USC Trojans Ahead of Las Vegas Bowl
The USC Trojans will square off against the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday, Dec. 27 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. USC returns to the same place their season began to face another SEC opponent. The Trojans upset then No. 13 LSU 27-20 in the season opener.
So what did Texas A&M coach Mike Elko have to say about the Trojans for the upcoming matchup?
"I think when you get a bowl game, I think location and venue matters," Elko said. "Obviously, going to Las Vegas, playing in the Raiders Stadium, that's a cool venue. It's a great opportunity in that regard. Matchup matters. Playing a brand in the Big Ten, USC and certainly with our recruiting on the West Coast and how we've crossed paths with those guys. I think it's a really cool opportunity. It's really a cool game, so we're excited to go out there and play."
As Texas A&M have moved more out west in recent years for recruiting, they have competed with USC for blue chip prospects in the Trojans backyard.
USC flipped Corona Centennial (CA) five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet from Texas A&M in the 2025 recruiting cycle, while the Aggies flipped five-star Corner Canyon (UT) receiver Jerome Myles the week of the early national signing period. Texas A&M signed four-star Bonita (CA) linebacker Noah Mikhail in the 2025 cycle and 2026 four-star Lakewood (CA) tight end Caleb Tafua committed to the Aggies over USC on Saturday, Dec. 21. Both schools are also considered the two favorites to land five-star Mount Miguel (CA) athlete Brandon Arrington in the 2026 recruiting class. Arrington is the No. 1 athlete and No. 8 overall prospect, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
The Trojans have lost 19 players since the transfer portal opened on Dec. 9, including key players like receivers Duce Robinson, Kyron Hudson and Zachariah Branch, running back Quinten Joyner, offensive tackle Mason Murphy and defensive end Sam Greene. USC will also be without starting running back Woody Marks, center Jonah Monheim and cornerback Jaylin Smith who are headed off to the NFL.
In this era college football where the transfer portal window is during the season and players eligible for the NFL draft typically don't play in bowl games, by the time the game comes around, teams not playing in the College Football Playoffs will have a completely different lineup than the one they started the season with.
MORE: Kliff Kingsbury: Chicago Bears Next Head Coach? Caleb Williams Reunion
MORE: Atlanta Falcons' Drake London Speaks On Kirk Cousins Benching, Michael Penix Jr.
MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Matai Tagoa'i Signs Historic NIL Deal With Bitcoin
"I think bowl games are now going to start to play very much like openers," Elko said. "When you go into the opener, you have a general gauge on what you think you're looking at. But I think you've got to go into every opener ready to adapt because you're going to have to figure it out a little bit on the fly. I think bowl games are very similar.
"How they decide to adjust to their new personnel, how we decide to adjust to our new personnel. All of that is going to impact the start of the game. I think you're going to have a plan and a baseline of what you think you need to do, but I think you're going to have to be really flexible and ready to adjust as the thing moves on," continued Elko.
The Trojans made the switch and quarterback from Miller Moss to Jayden Maiava with three games remaining in the regular season. Maiava won two of his three starts and played very well in the process, but the question remains what the offense will look like around him on Friday.
"I think offensively, they're a little bit unique," Elko said. "Obviously, coach Riley has come Coach Leach tree and expanded that on his own level and has been doing a really good job running offense for a long time. That system is always a little bit unique and different. I don't know that there's anything that really marries it completely in this conference."
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Zachariah Branch, Zion Branch To Visit Arizona State
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley's Candid Comments On Transfer Portal Losses, NIL Budget
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Keeshawn Silver Commits USC over Bill Belichick, UNC
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Biggest Transfer Portal Losers In College Football?