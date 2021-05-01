WATCH: 'The Call' Emotional Moment Between Urban Meyer and Jay Tufele

The moment Tufele found out he was headed to Jacksonville.

There is nothing like getting 'the call'.

The moment that changes lives forever, and the moment many college athletes wait for their entire lives.

On Saturday morning, May 1, the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft kicked off and teams began making their respective phone calls.

First on the clock was the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected defensive tackle Jay Tufele out of USC.

[Jacksonville Selects USC DT Jay Tufele]

Head Coach Urban Meyer got on the phone to break the new to Tufele citing, "Congratulations and welcome to Jacksonville brother."

"Remember what I told you, when you have someone who believes in you that's worth everything. You've got a coach that believes in you."

He went on to say, "last thing don't let us down." [Meyer]

[TO WATCH: Urban Meyer's Full Conversation With Jay Tufele Click The Video Above]

Tufele was selected as the No. 106 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He opted out of the 2020 college football season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had a solid year in 2019, making first team All-Pac 12, and totaling 41 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks in 13 games played.

[WATCH: Leonard Williams Congratulates Jay Tufele on Draft Day]

-------

More NFL Draft News:

[Amon-Ra St. Brown named 'Steal of the Draft']

[JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Support For Amon-Ra St. Brown After Round 4 Selection]

[Lions Select USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown]

[Epic Reactions to NY Jets Drafting AVT]

[NY Jets Select USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker]

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com