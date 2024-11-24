All Trojans

USC Trojans Beat UCLA Bruins in Rose Bowl: Trojans' Reclaim Victory Bell From Bruins

The USC Trojans picked up a much-needed win to attain bowl eligibility over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. USC needed some late game heroics from both sides of the ball after an ugly offensive performance for a majority of the game.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) is tackled by UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (17) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans took back the Victory Bell in their 19-13 win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.

USC battled a flu outbreak throughout the week that spread throughout the team and coaching staff, however it did not seem to phase the Trojans as they managed to walk into enemy territory and come out with a win.

1. USC's redzone offense

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans had three redzone opportunties in the first half vs. UCLA. They came away with three field goals in each opportunity as the USC play calling in the redzone was borderline questionable at times.

USC coach and offensive play caller Lincoln Riley strangely made the decision to commit away from the run game inside the redzone. The limited field crippled the Trojans' pass attack, which led to USC settling for three field goals and only nine points.

It was only until the second half where the Trojans would put it all together and score a touchdown. It took a miracle play late in the fourth quarter from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava as he evaded multiple UCLA defenders en route to finding Ja'Kobi Lane in the back of the endzone to give the Trojans back the lead after trailing for a majority of the second half.

2. USC's defense gets the win

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) runs past USC Trojans linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (4) during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Trojans defense stiffled UCLA's offense. The Bruins offense had stretches where they were threatening to score vs the Trojans, but it never materialized for UCLA. Although the Bruins' unit has been battling bouts of inconsistency all year long, USC stepped up and held UCLA to only one touchdown.

USC's second-leading tackler, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, had another big game for the unit. Mascarenas-Arnold had six tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss in the win. Defensive lineman Nate Clifton and Braylan Shelby also chipped in with a sack each respectively.

3. USC reaches bowl eligibility

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

After 11 games played, the Trojans finally reached bowl eligibility. Simply put, it has not been the ideal season that the program imagined in year three of the Riley tenure.

Through all the noise throughout the season, the Trojans can rejoice that they will have at least two more games to play with the bowl game and Notre Dame in the season finale.

After the Trojans went through an extremely rough patch, which saw them lose four of five games in the middle of their schedule, USC has managed to rally back and reached six wins with one game left in the season.

