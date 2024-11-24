USC Trojans Beat UCLA Bruins in Rose Bowl: Trojans' Reclaim Victory Bell From Bruins
The USC Trojans took back the Victory Bell in their 19-13 win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.
USC battled a flu outbreak throughout the week that spread throughout the team and coaching staff, however it did not seem to phase the Trojans as they managed to walk into enemy territory and come out with a win.
1. USC's redzone offense
The Trojans had three redzone opportunties in the first half vs. UCLA. They came away with three field goals in each opportunity as the USC play calling in the redzone was borderline questionable at times.
USC coach and offensive play caller Lincoln Riley strangely made the decision to commit away from the run game inside the redzone. The limited field crippled the Trojans' pass attack, which led to USC settling for three field goals and only nine points.
It was only until the second half where the Trojans would put it all together and score a touchdown. It took a miracle play late in the fourth quarter from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava as he evaded multiple UCLA defenders en route to finding Ja'Kobi Lane in the back of the endzone to give the Trojans back the lead after trailing for a majority of the second half.
2. USC's defense gets the win
The Trojans defense stiffled UCLA's offense. The Bruins offense had stretches where they were threatening to score vs the Trojans, but it never materialized for UCLA. Although the Bruins' unit has been battling bouts of inconsistency all year long, USC stepped up and held UCLA to only one touchdown.
USC's second-leading tackler, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, had another big game for the unit. Mascarenas-Arnold had six tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss in the win. Defensive lineman Nate Clifton and Braylan Shelby also chipped in with a sack each respectively.
3. USC reaches bowl eligibility
After 11 games played, the Trojans finally reached bowl eligibility. Simply put, it has not been the ideal season that the program imagined in year three of the Riley tenure.
Through all the noise throughout the season, the Trojans can rejoice that they will have at least two more games to play with the bowl game and Notre Dame in the season finale.
After the Trojans went through an extremely rough patch, which saw them lose four of five games in the middle of their schedule, USC has managed to rally back and reached six wins with one game left in the season.
MORE: Why Four-Star Recruit Alex Payne Flipped to USC Trojans From North Carolina Tar Heels
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Husan Longstreet Recruiting 5-Star Brandon Arrington To USC
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Battle: Is Lincoln Riley Starting Jayden Maiava or Miller Moss vs. UCLA?
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison Injury Update After Increased Role Vs. Tennessee Titans
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Five-Star QB Husan Longstreet Talks Recruitment, Flip to USC Trojans
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison Injury Update After Increased Role Vs. Tennessee Titans
MORE: Five-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis Commits To Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Release: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss' Potential NIL Value as Transfer
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Advice from USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley on De-Commitments: 'Great Ones Always See The Opportunity'