Philadelphia Eagles Get MEGA Steal in Marlon Tuipulotu at Pick No. 189

The Trojan lineman's selection was made in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

USC defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 189 pick.

The Trojan defender's selection was made in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tuipulotu joined defensive tackle Jay Tufele as two lineman from USC in this years draft class. Unlike Tuipulotu, Tufele did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He opted out of the 2020 college football season, yet still managed to secure a higher draft spot than Marlon.

Here is Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Bible's pre-draft evaluation of Tuipulotu:

The promising four-star recruit lost most of his freshman season due to injury and had to redshirt. Since then, he has been a three-year starter for the Trojans.

Tuipulotu possesses surprising athleticism as he has some quickness in his get-off and is able to shoot gaps effectively. Behind his pads, he carries some serious power allowing him to extend and reset the line of scrimmage consistently. His combination of length and power make him a dangerous bull rusher.

Tuipulotu plays like a bull in a china shop and is almost unhinged at times. His effort is always terrific. He has to work on dropping his pad level as he just pops up out of his stance far too often. Slowing down mentally would help him diagnose plays correctly and he could even work in a two-gapping scheme thanks to his length, power and deconstruction ability. Improving his pass-rush arsenal and refining his moves would go a long way in making him an even more dangerous pass rusher.

Tuipulotu projects as a developmental player who could fill a role as a gap penetrating three-technique or two gapper depending on how a team views him. His physical traits and motor can’t be taught and if he can refine his game, he has the ability to start in the NFL. Early on he can contribute in a rotation on passing downs.

-------

------

Promo Photo: USC Athletics