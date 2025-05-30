USC To Land Surging 4-Star Recruit Isaiah Leilua Over Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame?
Servite (Calif.) four-star linebacker Isaiah Leilua has picked up over dozen offers this calendar year, which include schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Michigan, but it’s the one he received from the USC Trojans on Jan. 9 that has stood out early in his recruitment.
The 2027 local blue-chip prospect has become a frequent visitor on campus. Leilua was at USC for Junior Day in February and attended two practices during the spring. The Trojans staff visited Leilua at his school in earlier this month as they ventured Southern California.
As his relationship continues to grow with linebackers coach Rob Ryan, expect Leilua to continue making the short trip from Orange County to Los Angeles often. On3 reports that the elite recruit is favoring USC over other programs at the moment.
“The coaching staff has a lot of NFL experience,” Leilua told On3. “I like their mindset. When I went to their Junior Day, I sensed the energy of the whole staff. They’re focused on getting the best guys to USC – and a lot of them are from California – and then ultimately, rebuilding to win a national title.”
Leilua has compiled 158 total tackles, five sacks, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles over the last two seasons playing in the Trinity League.
California will always be a hotbed for recruiting and with general manager Chad Bowden leading the Trojans recruiting efforts, USC has put a premium on prospects in their backyard. Of their 26 commitments in the 2026 cycle, 16 are from California, and IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle is originally from Southern California. His family still resides in Golden State and his older brother, Kobe Pepe, is a redshirt senior defensive lineman for the Trojans.
Bowden has called the 2026 class, “the best class California has had in two decades,” and the 2027 class could challenge that statement.
USC has their eyes set on building their 2027 class around a pair of highly touted local prospects in Junipero Serra (Calif.) five-star cornerback Duvay Williams and San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic four-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson.
Williams is the top-ranked recruit in California and comes from the same high school that has produced USC greats like receivers Robert Woods and Marquise Lee, and cornerback Adoree Jackson. Williams is being pursued by several teams in the Big Ten and SEC, but the hometown lure of USC is very intriguing. It will be tough for other schools to pull him out of Southern California.
Fa’alave-Johnson has been on the Trojans radar for a couple of years, picking up an offer during his freshman year. They are engaged in a recruiting battle with west coast foe Oregon, but a visit to USC in April was an eye-opening experience for Fa’alave-Johnson.
The Trojans have ramped up their pursuit of the two-way star this spring. Fa’alave-Johnson can play multiple positions on either side of the ball at the next level. He spent time with the running back coach Anthony Jones, defensive backs coach Doug Belk and inside receivers coach Chad Savage during his visit last month. The San Diego plans to visit again sometime in the near future.
Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral four-star receiver Quentin Hale has seen his recruitment skyrocket after a big sophomore season where he caught 63 passes for 1,037 yards and 15 touchdowns. The foot-3 pass-catcher had a strong showing at two college showcases this month, both times he was wearing USC gear.
In addition to Leilua, an offer from USC has caught attention of several other 2027 blue-chip prospects in the Trinity League, including St. John Bosco four-star cornerbacks Jailen Hill and Jacob Whitehead, Mater Dei four-star cornerbacks Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang, four-star interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi and Orange Lutheran four-star offensive tackle Lucas Rhoa.