USC Trojans React to Breakthrough Stars on Offense, Defense in Dominant Victory
After the USC Trojans' dominant 73-13 win over Missouri State to open the season, the roster proved it's pivotal offseason work and turned it into their first 70-point victory in 20 years.
What fans were very pleased with was the consistency of the defensive unit. After year one under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, the hope was the defense would continue to grow, and Saturday proved that.
Among the defensive excellence shown in the win, the offense matched it, with backup quarterback Husan Longstreet asserting his skill within the quarterback room.
While USC's season opener was filled with multiple touchdowns, the Trojan roster also put up big plays that set the the tone for the entirety of the game. Specifically one defensive newcomer rose to the occasion.
Bishop Fitzgerald, Right Place Right Time
The NC State safety donned the cardinal and gold for the first time, and surprised many just plays into his debut.
Fitzgerald found the perfect moment which earned him a pick six, a key play that may have been the tunring point of the massive victory. His 39-yard interception ran into the end zone brought the Trojans up 28-3 and ultimately sealed any point of worry for USC.
Defensive end Garrett Pomerantz joined Fitzgerald in the interception column, but a misread block cost him a scoring opportunity.
The 5-foot-11 safety brings depth to the safety room, finishing his most recent season with the wolf pack with 55 total tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.
Earlier this spring, coach Lincoln RIley made his thoughts on Fitzgerald clear, and reminded fans that his offseason progression did not go unnoticed.
“Bishop’s just steady, he’s a steady guy," Riley said after an April spring practice. "He communicates so well. Another guy you definitely feel his veteran presence like calming the group and he can go in there and operate like right now like he’s been here, which is hard to do.”
Fitzgerald put together a strong showing for USC, finishing with four tackles, including three solo The future for Fitzgerald is here, and is a player that will mold into Lynn's defense very well.
Husan Longstreet Excites Trojan Fans for Future
Another breakthrough star of the night was Longstreet, who scored his first two career touchdowns, and both were rushing.
Longstreet earned a significant amount of playing time after starting quarterback Jayden Maiava and running backs Waymond Jordan and Bryan Jackson pulled USC way ahead.
Although Longstreet was also another newer face on the Trojans offense this season, when given the opportunity to showcase his talent, Longstreet did not disappoint.
The 6-foot signal caller from Corona, California put it all on the table, showcasing his speed, comfort in running the ball and accuracy at quarterback.
Former USC quarterback Cody Kessler took to social media to express his exceeded expectations of Longstreet, especially as a true freshman.
While the true freshman is only one game with kimited playing time into his collegiate career, he reminded fans why he is the future of the USC offense.