USC Trojans Bowl Game Prediction: Las Vegas or Sun Bowl?
The USC Trojans became bowl eligible after defeating the UCLA Bruins 19-13 at the Rose Bowl last Saturday.
USC entered their second bye week earlier this month with a 4-6 record and needing to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley made a switch at quarterback from redshirt junior Miller Moss to redshirt sophomore Jayden Maiava and since then the Trojans have reeled off consecutive wins for the first time since Week 1 and 2.
Although Trojan fans expected the program to be in a different place in year three under Riley, USC will be playing football into December. Bowl practices can be essential for any program because of the opportunities it provides. The national early signing period is Wednesday Dec. 4 and early enrollees will take part in practice and get their first taste of college athletics. Current players will have additional practices to continue to develop and seniors will have one last opportunity to wear the Cardinal and Gold.
“You can get pretty creative,” said USC coach D’Anton Lynn. “You have all that time to prepare for your opponent. You’re preparing for your opponent but you’re also trying to get your team better as well. I think when you start putting your team in different spots, your start experimenting and then the guys you start to see them grow more and more within the scheme.”
So where are the Trojans predicted to be playing come bowl season next month?
According to CBS Sports, Action Network and Sporting News, USC is predicted to be playing in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 in El Paso, TX.
ESPN has predicted the Trojans to be playing at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27 against an SEC opponent. USC would be ending their season at the same place it began when they defeat the LSU Tigers in a dramatic finish.
The Trojans will close out the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 30 against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of college football’s most storied rivalries. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.
