What USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Said After Beating UCLA Bruins: 'Winning Breeds Confidence'
The USC Trojans defeated their crosstown rivals UCLA Bruins 19-13 on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl to reclaim the Victory Bell and become bowl eligible this season. A team that struggled in close games for a majority of the season has now won two consecutive one-possession games.
"These wins are special," said USC coach Lincoln Riley. "We know how much it means to this city, how much it means to this university."
It was certainly an interesting week for the Trojans with a flu outbreak affecting a majority of the roster and a number of coaches, including Riley. On Tuesday, they practiced with just 27 players. Despite the setback, Riley was not going to let it be an excuse for his team.
"Winning breeds confidence, it breeds excitement," Riley said. "It's confirmation on the things that you do. And for us to win this one, especially in this fashion, playing as well defensively as we did, overcoming all that we did this week. You could write a book about this week alone. We just had a no excuses attitude."
The Trojans inability to capitalize inside the five-yard line was the story of the first half. On their second possession, quarterback Jayden Maiava fired a dart to receiver Makai Lemon in-stride for 62 yards and then a 16-yard run by running back Woody Marks moved USC down inside the five-yard line but were unable to capitalize. Back-to-back incompletions from Maiava on the two-yard line forced the Trojans to settle for a Michael Lantz field goal to make it 3-3 at the end of the first quarter.
A fourth-down sidearm throw from Maiava to receiver Kyron Hudson on the Trojans next possession, kept the drive alive and a 21-yard run from running back Quinten Joyner moved USC inside the UCLA five-yard line, but once again were unable to punch it in.
Late in the first half, Maiava connected with tight end Lake McRee, who survived a big hit for 26 yards. A negative run from Marks on first down, followed by back-to-back incompletions from Maiava on fade passes brought Lantz back out on the field for his third field goal of the first half. USC led 9-3 at the half.
The play calling from Riley in the red zone was certainly questionable. Nine plays inside the 5-yard line and Marks carried the ball just once.
Tempers flared on the field as both teams were heading into the locker room for halftime, resulting in three unsportsmanlike penalties from UCLA.
Because of the number of unsportsmanlike penalties, UCLA was forced to kickoff from the 5-yard line to start the second half. The Trojans started the drive near midfield, but netted just seven yards in four plays and a drop by receiver Ja'Kobi Lane on fourth down gave the Bruins the ball back with great field possession. UCLA took advantage and seven plays later quarterback Ethan Garbers connected with tight end Moliki Matavao for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Bruins a 10-9 lead.
Trailing 13-9 midway through the fourth quarter, Riley reached into his bag of tricks, calling a double pass, Lemon, who had never thrown a pass in high school or college connected with Kyron Hudson for a 39-yard completion and once again, the Trojans were inside the 5-yard line. The very next play, just like Caleb Williams did at this stadium two years ago Maiava created some magic. He escaped the pocket, eluded a sack, reversed field to his left and threw a strike Lane for a 4-yard touchdown to give USC a 16-13 lead.
On the Bruins ensuing drive, the Trojans stuffed Garbers on a quarterback sneak at the line scrimmage on fourth-and-one. USC would kick a field goal to extend their lead to 19-13 with two minutes remaining in regulation.
"I can't say enough about us defensively, how well we played to hold them down," Riley said. "Obviously the big stops. We were just pretty awesome defensively, we really were. Played at a really high level."
UCLA had an opportunity to retake the lead, but like they had done all the night the defense stepped up and forced four straight incompletions and the USC left the rainy field at the Rose Bowl victorious. The fourth quarter struggles that have plagued them for a majority of the season have become a thing of the past with Maiava under center, who is now 2-0 as a starter.
"We've been through a lot of them, and I told y'all when we lost a few of these. At some point, this is going to become our advantage because we have been in so many we really don't know anything else. So guys were confident," Riley said.
