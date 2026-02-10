Detroit Lions 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Oddsmakers Expect Bounce-Back Season

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions did not live up to expectations in the 2025 NFL season, as they missed the playoffs just one season after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Injuries once again crushed Detroit down the stretch of the regular season, and it ended up finishing in last place in the NFC North despite a 9-8 record. The NFC North is arguably the toughest division in the NFL right now, as all four teams (Chicago, Green Bay, Detroit and Minnesota) are positioned to win now.

So, will Detroit be able to get back in the mix to contend for a Super Bowl next season?

Oddsmakers recently released odds for Super Bowl LXI after the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Detroit is one of the leading contenders in the opening odds, a sign that oddsmakers expect it to bounce back from a down season in 2025.

Lions Odds to Win Super Bowl LXI

+1400 (Tied for Seventh)

The Lions are tied with the Green Bay Packers for the No. 7 spot in the Super Bowl odds, as they’re behind only a handful of teams in the NFC (Seattle, the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia) entering the offseason.

The Lions still have a solid core on both sides of the ball, but the team needs to figure out its offense after losing Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears. John Morton lasted just one year in the position for Detroit, and Campbell actually ended up taking over playcalling duties late in the 2025 campaign.

Now, the Lions turn to Drew Petzing, 38, who previously served as the Arizona Cardinals' offensive coordinator. If he can find a way to jump start this attack – it could bring the Lions back to the forefront in the NFC playoff picture.

Detroit has a ton of weapons on offense, led by Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, and it could benefit in a big way in the 2026 season after it finished in last in the NFC North.

Now, the Lions will play a last-place schedule (they played a first-place schedule in the 2025 season), giving them a chance to rack up a few easy wins next season. While the division games will be tough, Detroit can’t be much worse than it was in 2025 when it went 2-4 (both wins came against Chicago) against the division.

This price may be a little high for the Lions with an offseason still to come, but it is a sign that Vegas expects Dan Campbell’s group to be back in the playoffs after missing them for the first time in three seasons in 2025.

