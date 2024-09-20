USC Trojans Five-Star Quarterback Commit Julian Lewis' Game Broadcasted on ESPN2
One of the USC Trojan's top recruits in Julian "JuJu" Lewis is going to be on the national stage tonight. ESPN2 will be broadcasting the No. 8 Carrollton Trojans taking on the Parker Thundering Herd from Alabama at 5 p.m. PDT.
This is not the first time Carrollton has been featured on ESPN2. The Carrollton Trojans' season opener vs. Woodyard Academy was also televised on national television. Such is the life for a high school which has two USC commits in Lewis and cornerback Shamar Arnoux.
Parker is one of the best teams in the state of Alabama and are facing a step-up game in Carrollton, however, the star power on both teams will be heavy.
The Carrollton offense will have their hands full as Lewis and company are going against Parker's defense which is led by consensus five-star corner Na'eem Offord and four-star defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford, who are committed to Ohio State and Auburn, respectively.
Offord leads a secondary for the Thundering Herd that also features three-star safety Joseph Holt, a Georgia State commit. Meanwhile, Crawford is anchoring a defensive line that features three-star Caleb Smith, a Washington commit, and class of 2026 four-star prospect Vodney Cleveland.
If the Trojans from Georgia are able to come out of Alabama with the win, they will be able to run the table in their league play after facing some tough non-league opponents to start their season off.
Lewis has been nothing short of productive this season for Carrollton. He's thrown for over 1200 yards and has 20 touchdowns to only two interceptions. His best game of the season came in the Trojans' week four 63-0 win over Lithia Springs. Lewis threw 14 times and completed nearly half of them for a touchdowns. He finished with 12 completions for six touchdowns and 282 yards in the air.
During the bye week, USC's head coach Lincoln Riley made his way out to Georgia to check out Carrollton vs. Gainesville. That matchup had USC commits on both sides of the ball with class of 2026 four-star edge rusher Xavier Griffin suiting up for Gainesville. Carrollton came out on top 45-16.
Lewis was effective in the win over Gainesville, completing 15 of 19 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns en route to a huge win.
USC's defensive back coach, Doug Belk, also made the trip out to Georgia to see Arnoux play.
Lewis and the Carrollton Trojans aren't the only Trojans with a prime time game, as the Men of Troy have a big top 25 showdown looming with No. 18 Michigan at the Big House on Saturday afternoon in their Big Ten conference opener.
