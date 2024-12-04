USC Trojans Flip Four-Star Safety Alex Graham From Colorado Buffaloes
The USC Trojans haven't had exactly their way on National Signing Day, but the Trojans' closed out their day with a nice surprise.
Former Colorado commit Alex Graham signed with USC instead of the Buffaloes. The four-star safety hails from Cass Technical High School in Michigan.
Just two days before National Signing Day on Dec. 2, Allen Trieu of 247Sports gave a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Trojans. Trieu wrote that Graham's ball and coverage skills give him the potential to become a impactful player in the secondary at the next level.
"Ended his prep career with his best season. Has experience playing safety and cornerback and could project as a NICKEL as well. Shows instincts and ability to jump routes. Solid overall ball skills thanks in part to his receiver experience. . . . He can be a high-major impact player in the secondary and possibly as a return man," Trieu said.
With Graham signing with the Trojans, he becomes the highest rated safety in USC's class, joining three-star signee Kendarius Reddick. USC's highest-ranked defensive back signee is four-star cornerback Trestin Castro.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and USC head coach Lincoln Riley ended up trading signees today with former USC quarterback commit Julian Lewis signing with the Buffaloes and Graham landing with the Trojans.
Despite not landing the likes of four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo, who signed with Notre Dame this morning, spurning a last-ditch effort from Riley and the coaching staff, Graham wasn't the only surprise addition to the signing class.
USC also landed another huge recruit on signing day in the form of five-star defensive end Jahkeem "Thanos" Stewart. The Louisiana native signed with the Trojans after being pursued by LSU and Oregon among others. It's a huge recruiting coupe for the Riley and as Stewart was one of the most sought after recruits in the country.
Riley announced in a media availability that USC will not be looking to go after anymore high school recruits to fill in their incoming class and instead be focusing their attention to the transfer portal. The Trojans will end their day with the No. 13 recruiting class in the country, three spots up from where the began from.
