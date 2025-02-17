USC Trojans Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks 4-Star Commit Bott Mulitalo
The USC Trojans have been working overtime on the recruiting trail as they try to build the best class in the Lincoln Riley era so far. According to 247Sports, the Trojans have the No. 3 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
The Trojans are looking to add a big piece to their class as they ramp up their efforts for 247Sports four-star defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo, who is currently committed to the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning. The Utah native is ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman and the No. 41 player nationally according to 247Sports' rankings.
Despite remaining committed to the Ducks, Mulitalo told 247Sports what his future plans look like as he heads into his senior season at Lone Peak High School.
"I'm committed to Oregon right now, so my official visits, definitely Oregon. I'm going to take some to schools like BYU, USC, and Washington," Mulitalo said.
He went into further detail about what stands out to him about the Trojans and why he is interested in taking a visit to USC's campus.
"My relationship with coach Nua. We've hit each other back and forth. We have a good relationship. I want to go out there and see what they have in store for me."
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Mulitalo could play for any team in the country because of how good he is.
"Big framed 6-4, 260 pounder with big hands, 77" wing and a quick first step. Can take on blockers and still make the play out in space and shows good athleticism for a big man. Has quick feet and a really nice combination of length and power. High motor athlete with a really nice all around game and has the talent to play for anyone in the country," Biggins wrote.
If the Trojans were able to land another top defensive recruit like Mulitalo, it would create one of, if not the best defensive recruiting classes in the nation. USC already owns commitments from some of the best defenders in the country like 247Sports Composite five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin. The No. 8 player in the class according to 247Sports rankings, Griffin is a building block for the future if he remains loyal with his commitment.
USC also has one of the best defensive back classes in the country. With four out of their nine commits in the 2026 class being defensive backs, it's one of the bigger positions of need the Trojans will have heading into next year with the amount of players that have graduated.
The Trojans own commitments from four-star defensive backs RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart. Sermons is the No. 4 cornerback in the class and Lockhart is No. 8, according to 247Sports rankings.
Being able to pull of a flip of a player with the talent like Mulitalo would go a long way for USC in their quest for the top ranked class in the 2026 cycle.