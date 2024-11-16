USC Trojans Honor Rich History in Homecoming Game vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
The USC Trojans will be honoring their rich history in a number of ways on Saturday as they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. In addition to wearing alternate jerseys inspired by the 1972 Trojans' uniforms, USC announced that the field will also be painted in a throwback style.
"The endzones will be marked with gold paint, cardinal lettering and a cardinal and white diamond pattern, as well as a gold interlock painted at the 50-yard line. This field paint combination was commonly seen in the late 90's and early 2000's," the school released in a statement.
The USC Trojans have built a reputation on tradition, rarely changing uniform or logo designs and maintaining the historical significance of the Coliseum. However, the game against Nebraska is USC's homecoming game, and the school has decided to honor its rich history.
The Trojans have not changed their uniform design since the early 2000s, transitioning into the modern design with numbers on the players' shoulders. Saturday's uniforms will feature a striped look on the sleeves, resembling USC teams from the 1970s to the early 2000s.
Additionally, the Trojans will be honoring legendary coach John Robinson with a special helmet sticker. Robinson passed away on Monday of complications from pneumonia.
The uniforms that USC will be wearing against Nebraska resemble the jerseys that the Trojans wore in the Robinson era. The decision to wear throwbacks is coincidentally timed with Robinson's passing.
"The USC football players will don a classic striped uniform that the Trojans wore between 1972-2001. Saturday's uniform iteration gives a nod to the jerseys that were worn by USC legends like Heisman winners Charles White (1979) and Marcus Allen (1981). In that time frame, the Trojans won 3 national championships (1972, 1974 and 1978)," said the school's statement.
After news of Robinson's passing broke, a number of Trojans legends shared the impact that the legendary USC coach had on their lives and careers.
"Words are inadequate for a person that has impacted your life in such a way; you can't even describe it. The impact John had on his players, particularly myself, is so deep and profound. Knowing him was life-changing," said USC Trojans Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen.
fUSC's homecoming celebrations begin on Saturday. The game against Nebraska will kickoff at 1 p.m. PT.
