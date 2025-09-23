USC Trojans Hot Start Teases Big Ten Title Contention
A perfect 4-0 start with multiple USC Trojans stars drawing attention makes for the revival coach Lincoln Riley planned for, and needed.
The Trojans were one of the most concerning teams coming out of the 2024 season, when Riley produced a 7-6 record for his worst record in Los Angeles.
Although the 2025 season is still in September, Riley and the Trojans look like serious contenders for the Big Ten title.
Is USC The Team to Beat?
It was last year when Riley’s quarterback room trouble nearly stole a postseason bowl game appearance that had college football fans questioning where the program was headed.
Two wins in the Big Ten conference is a much better start than last season, when the Trojans fell to Michigan on the road to open conference play.
Now, with quarterback Jayden Maiava at the helm, supported by a loaded running back and wide receiver, the offensive production will continue to carry USC in Big Ten success.
Week 5 right around the corner marks the start of a difficult stretch for the Trojans, starting with a road contest at No. 23 Illinois.
ESPN analyst Paolo Uggetti added insight onto the Trojans underrated rise, but emphasized the defense still has work to do if USC wants to be the best in the Big Ten.
“While there remains a lot to sharpen up, the Trojans enter one of the toughest stretches of their season. In other words, the warmup is over. For the Trojans to be considered a contender in the Big Ten, the next three weeks could either break them or make them,” Uggetti wrote.
USC is set to face three consecutive programs in the AP Top 25 Poll, starting with the Fighting Illini, followed by a home game against No. 19 Michigan, and at No. 22 Notre Dame.
Although all three programs have at least one loss, USC cannot overlook the upcoming competition.
Well-Rounded Team, With Some Fixing On Defense
A rising concern for the Trojans has been the defensive unit, especially after last weekend’s eight defensive penalties and 31 points allowed.
Uggetti added the secondary struggle of shutting down big plays, and a concern with the number of penalties, this season alone, the defense has compiled.
MORE: USC Trojans Star Quarterback Quietly Climbing Up NFL Draft Boards
MORE: Why Makai Lemon Deserves MVP in USC's Win Over Michigan State
MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Continues This Key Streak In Win Over Michigan State
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Michigan State Spartans
“The not-so-good news is that the defense seems to be showing signs of regression from last year, both in the way they have racked up penalties (USC has 32 as a team) and allowed big plays, especially in the secondary,” Uggetti continued.
Michigan State kept up with the Trojans after a late 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aidan Chiles in the fourth quarter. While it wasn't enough to upset the Trojans, a late score gave USC fans a scare.
The linebacker and defensive line has little to worry about. Headlined by linebacker Eric Gentry, who leads the conference in tackles-for-loss with seven, and defensive ends Anthony Lucas and Braylan Shelby, who have combined for 5.5 sacks and 17 tackles.
If the secondary sharpens its coverage, limits big plays and eliminate penalties, USC’s balanced roster could emerge as one of the Big Ten’s most dangerous teams.