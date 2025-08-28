Is USC Trojans Defensive End Braylan Shelby The Next NFL Great?
The USC Trojans defensive unit is headlined as one of the Trojans strongest and most powerful units in the Lincoln Riley era, fueled by veterans and elite freshman talent.
One of USC's most notable on the line is edge rusher Braylan Shelby, who enters his third season with the Trojans.
Shelby is a strong and powerful defensive end poised to lead the way alongside a talented room with Jakheem Stewart, Jadyn Ramos, Kameryn Fountain and Anthony Lucas. Shelby finished last season with 28 total tackles, 19 solo and three sacks.
Shelby's Play Style is Inspired by Elite NFL Pass Rushers
What stands out about Shelby's playing style is his physicality and his power on the line. He has the speed-to-power ability to get off the line, as well as his ability to read offensive plays. His playing style stems from studying some of the NFL’s best, who first made their mark at the college level.
"Will Anderson's a big guy that I love to watch. I love watching Aiden Hutchinson," Shelby said on a recent Trojans Live episode. "Yeah, kind of those guys that me and Nua watch, different pass rush cutups and he has a certain amount of guys that he likes to say my play style is kind of after. So those are the guys I love watching in and out each and every day."
Anderson and Hutchinson reign as two of the NFL most elite pass rushers, two guys who played for elite defensive schools in the Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines.
Shelby's playing style matches up with Anderson and Hutchinson in similar and different ways. Anderson and Shelby both posses speed and impact off the first step, and Hutchinson and Shelby both are relentless motor driven defensive ends who are aggressive from the snap.
The 6-foot-7 pass rusher was also recently named NFL Defensive Player of the Year by NFL on FOX fans in their annual preseason awards.
Hutchinson played a short 2024 season while recovering from a season-ending leg injury, but still produced promising numbers in just five games, recording 12 tackles and 7.5 sacks.
As for Anderson, the Houston Texans defensive end was a powerhouse pass rusher at Alabama before his debut in the league, who was apart of the 2020 National Championship led by coach Nick Saban and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones.
The 2023 Pro Bowl selection and AP Defensive Rookie of the Year produced 37 tackles and 11 sacks in season two with the Texans.
Defensive End Coaches Lead the Way for Shelby
Leading the way for Shelby and the defensive end room are coaches Shaun Nua and Eric Henderson, two elite football minds who have made a huge impact on Shelby.
Nua has been with the Trojans for three seasons and made a large impact on the defensive ends in their 2024 turnaround season under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. Henderson is entering his second season with USC after serving as the Los Angeles Rams defensive line coach from 2021-2023.
Both coaches have made an immediate impact on the defensive end with their dual leadership and high football IQ. When Shelby was asked how it was playing under both coaches, he noted each coach has their different strengths, but ultimately are two of the bets int eh business.
"It's been the best opportunity available. You get the best of both worlds with them," Shelby said. "Like Henny, his ability to think about how the offense is going to run this play and what position, what's going to put us in the best position to to be able to finish run, be able to get off to this rusher. It's everything."
While Henderson thrives with reading offensive plays and how to react as a pass rusher, Nua focuses on teaching mechanics and technique.
"Nua, he specializes with our edge mechanics and, being able to surf, being able to read things very quickly, very fast. Those two are the best in the country, the best at what they do and it's an honor to be a part of it."