USC Trojans Injury Update: Prophet Brown, Ja’Kobi Lane
USC Trojans redshirt senior cornerback Prophet Brown suffered a lower body injury that will cost him the first part of the season, Lincoln Riley announced on Friday.
“We'll see how it, see how it plays out," Riley said. "Certainly, hopeful that getting back here at some point, I think that's very much a real possibility. But we'll see how that, how that progresses. So, kind of a non-contact, kind of a unique situation. Hated for him because he played really well."
“Obviously, he's had one of the more rapid ascents here, in terms of just all the years that he's been here, and just watching him improve as a player and become a big part of this team. So hate that we won't have him the first few games, but excited to see our guys step up, and we'll look forward to his rehab and getting him back here as soon," Riley continued.
Brown brought an abundance of experience to the Trojans secondary, having appeared in 39 career games over the past four years. The Sacramento native was in line to earn a starting role in 2025, most likely at the nickel spot.
For a player that has been a rotational player in the secondary, it’s incredibly rare for someone in his position to stick with the same school and not hit the portal. It’s a tough situation all around, but Riley does expect Brown to return at some point in the season.
Brown was one of three redshirt seniors, including DJ Harvey and DeCarlos Nicholson that were the favorites to start in the fall. Outside of those guys, USC is very young but certainly do not lack talent.
Some notable names to keep an eye on moving forward include sophomore Chasen Johnson, redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams and Braylon Conley. Freshman Alex Graham will also be a player to remember as someone that could earn early playing time at the nickel position.
Riley also provided an update on junior receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, who has been limited through the first week of practice. He did run routes and catch passes on Friday during individual drills.
“He's going to start ramping up here, here in the next couple of days," Riley said. "Be able to do a little bit more, but totally fine, just a little bit of recovery that we got to get him back to a certain point before the turn him loose at team drills.”
Lane has not been a full-go since camp kicked off, but he has been active. He still does his trademark yell everyday as he walks onto the practice field. Lane has embraced his leadership role, activity coaching up each player, but encouraging them as well.