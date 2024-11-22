Former USC Trojans Five-Star Recruit Julian Lewis Commits to Colorado Buffaloes
After much speculation since the summer, 2025 Carrollton (GA) four-star quarterback Julian Lewis committed to the Colorado Buffaloes on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday. Lewis had been committed to the USC Trojans since August 2023 but decommitted on Sunday.
Lewis is the No. 39 overall prospect and No. 7 QB in the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
“It’s a huge opportunity! What Coach Prime has been able to build in two seasons can’t be denied. I’ve had a chance to get to know him and believe that he can further develop me into the player and person that I want to be,” Lewis said in a statement to On3. “Coach Shurmur has been an NFL offensive coordinator and head coach, so he understands exactly what’s needed at the next level. Coach Prime is going to play the best player, whether it’s a freshman or a walk-on.”
As Lewis began exploring other schools, including four visits to Colorado this year, the Trojans shifted all of their focus to local five-star Corona Centennial (CA) quarterback Husan Longstreet. Lewis took a visit to Georgia last weekend and Longstreet was in attendance for USC’s 28-20 victory over Nebraska last Saturday. Almost simultaneously on Sunday, Longstreet committed to USC and Lewis decommitted.
Many factors played a role in Lewis’ recruitment to Colorado. The recent success from Deion Sanders squad made the program very intriguing for Lewis and with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders headed off to the NFL next season, the four-star quarterback has an opportunity to be a day one starter for the Buffaloes.
Longstreet and Lewis are one of many quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle to flip their commitment in the fall. No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood flipped from LSU to Michigan just hours after Lewis committed on Thursday. In October, five-star Deuce Knight flipped from Notre Dame to Auburn. The recent quarterback carousel this late in the process is new in high school recruiting, but the NIL era this could become the new normal.
The early signing period is less than two weeks away, beginning on Dec. 4. USC currently has the No. 14 ranked recruiting class, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
