USC Trojans' Lake McRee Reflects on Clay Helton's Return to Coliseum

For the first time, the USC Trojans and Georgia Southern Eagles will meet, but coach Clay Helton brings a familiar presence back to Los Angeles. The former USC coach will lead the Eagles in their Week 2 matchup, revisiting familiar faces from his 2021 recruiting class.

Georgia Southern's first-year head coach Clay Helton watches the action Saturday against Georgia State at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

After a dominant Week 1 victory, the USC Trojans turn to week 2 opponent, the Georgia Southern Eagles. The matchup marks the first time meeting for the Trojans and Eagles, and the return of a familiar face in Los Angeles.

Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton coached the USC Trojans from 2015-2021 before his tenure with the Eagles. Helton's time in LA produced a 46-24 record, alongside a 2017 Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl victory.

USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee was recruited by Helton in 2021, and he recently spoke about his time with Helton at USC and his thoughts on seeing his old coach again.

Lake McRee Reflects On Experience with Helton

USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) scores on a 62-yard touchdown reception against the Missouri State Bears


McRee committed to USC in 2021 while Helton was head coach. The Austin, Texas native shared his positive remarks in his little time spent with Helton.

“(I) can't say enough good stuff about coach Helton at the end of the day," McRee said after Tuesday's practice. "That was a coach that I committed to out of high school and he gave me the opportunity to be at this prestigious university and that's why I've been here the past 5 years was because of him."

McRee also commented on Helton's elite football mind, and what makes him a notable name in college football.

"I think just his preparation," McRee said. "You know, I obviously wasn't there too long, so I didn't even get to see a full season with him, only two games, but I think just the way he looks at the game, he's really smart mind, too. He's also really good in recruiting, too."

USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies


Helton's USC 2021 recruiting class consists of elite college football and NFL talent, some who are still active on the Trojans roster. Alongside McRee, Helton's USC recruiting class features defensive backs Prophet Brown and Anthony Beavers Jr.

Houston Texans defensive backs Calen Bullock and Jaylin Smith also came from the elite recruiting class — Smith now in his rookie season, while Bullock heads into his second.

First-Time Meeting for Eagles and Trojans

Georgia Southern Eagles head coach Clay Helton watches from the sideline


For the second week in a row, the Trojans face a first-time opponent. While week 2's matchup could feel familiar with Helton on the opposite sideline, this is the Trojans first time facing the Sun Belt Conference powerhouse.

The Eagles finished last season 8-5 and 6-2 in conference play and secured a post season bowl game appearance, marking Helton's third straight bowl game as the Eagles coach. Georgia Southern finished second in conference play right behind Marshall.

Georgia Southern has a solid signal-caller in JC French IV, who's in his third season with the Eagles.

Despite their season-opening loss to Fresno State, French got off on the right foot. He finished 17-for-28 passing, 158 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Last season French produced 269-for-410 passing, 2,831 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Eagles wide receiver room is a group that compliments French, which includes receivers Camden Brown, Dalen Cobb and Josh Dallas.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines


Georgia Southern's defense is what the Trojan offense needs to be careful of, which boasts an elite defensive back room. Among the group are Tracy Hill Jr., Chance Gamble and Davon Hicks. Gamble and Hill both were recognized as All-Sun Belt Selections last season.

For the Trojans, most areas look strong, with expectations of another strong showing this weekend. Quarterback Jayden Maiava finished 15-for-18 through the air, 295 yards and two touchdowns. Running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders are bound for another successful performance, entering Week 2 with a touchdown each.

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense proved the offseason hype last weekend, with a group finish of five sacks, 13 points allowed, 11 tackles for loss, and three forced turnovers.

Helton and the Eagles will seek redemption in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this Saturday, which should make for a competitive matchup.

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

