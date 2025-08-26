USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Biggest Cause For Concern Before Regular Season
With week 1 of college football just days away, last-minute predictions and assumptions are flooding the internet, as analysts revisit and update their early season predictions.
Colin Cowherd, host of "The Herd," joined College Football analyst Joel Klatt on an episode of the Joel Klatt Show, and discussed some of Week 1 biggest storylines, as well as diving deeper into larger questions surrounding certain coaches and programs.
For Cowherd, the USC Trojans face another season of scrutiny, especially coach Lincoln Riley.
Cowherd Stresses Lincoln Riley Job Security
Cowherd expressed his intial thoughts of Riley on an episode of The Herd earlier this year, and did not hold back.
"Lincoln Riley, I know the number, he’s not going anywhere!" Cowherd said on a previous episode of The Herd. "They just spent $300 million on facilities. $18 million on NIL. He’s got an $80 million buyout! So, I think NIL actually protects the staff. You probably get a year or two more than you used to."
The same thoughts and feelings still apply for Cowherd as he reiterated the reality of Riley's job security.
"So the truth is it gives Lincoln Riley's unfireable," Cowherd said on an episode of The Joel Klatt Show. "USC just spent 300 million on the facility, $18 million on NIL. Jen Cohen's going to go, 'you know what?I want an $80 million check for Lincoln and then 80 to hire his replacement,' so, the bottom line is Lincoln's safe."
Riley's estimated buyout from head coach is an estimated $88 million, a large buyout for a coach who may not be delivering double-digit winning seasons, but also a coach who is working towards USC's first No. 1 recruiting class in 10 years.
His resume with the Oklahoma Sooners has not matched his progress with the Trojans, but does not mean his fourth season can be any different. Riley secured four consecutive Big 12 Conference championships in four years as head coach, while USC still has zero with Riley at the helm in three seasons.
USC's Depth An Issue
The pressure is on for Riley to deliver a few things: A double-digit win season similar to 2023, a conference championship and maybe even a College Football Playoff berth.
Which brings Cowherd to his next point, the roster depth.
Offensively, quarterback Jayden Maiava is set to lead the signal-calling with wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane as targets. While the offensive line may seem concerning, left tackle Elijah Paige adds strength to the room.
MORE: USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Target Zyron Forstall Sets Official Visits To Powerhouses
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Commits Steal Show For Mater Dei Football vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
MORE: ESPN Preseason Ranking Disagrees With AP Top-25 Poll
MORE: Former USC Trojans Quarterback Honors Legacy, Setback, Triumph in Memoir
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley's Most Underrated Player on Roster
Cowherd views the offense as a bigger concern than the defense, noting that only a few players stand out to him rather than the full unit.
"They have Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. I think they have a couple of really interesting receivers. Lane's got a very unique body type," Cowherd said "I also think Elijah Paige, who they flipped from Notre Dame at the very end, is their left tackle. He's a red shirt sophomore. He is a high round NFL draft pick next year if he'd like to leave. So, they have three really nice players. Alani Noah, right guard's a pro. So, I got four guys and I'm like, those are pros."
Klatt Questions Trojans Depth in the Backfield
As for Klatt, he expressed what could happen to the Trojans if one key area does not get stronger and more successful on the field: the backfield.
“They have not been able to run the football," Klatt said. "It's turned more into a Mike Leech style of offense, where all you can do is throw the football. And that's an offense that's hard to win at the top level and be consistent game to game, and in particular if you're going to be in close one-score games.”
Former Mississippi State coach Mike Leech, who doubled as one of Riley's most admirable mentors at Texas Tech, was known for a pass-heavy playing style.
USC boasts two new explosive backs from the transfer portal in Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan.
Jordan, the 2024 NJCAA Player of the Year, enters the running back room with strength and finding the pocket and having good hands. As for Sanders, he's been one of the most improved players in fall camp, and is one of the more explosive backs in the room.
If the Trojans can put all the pieces together and avoid one-score losses, they could be a dangerous team bound for a CFP Berth.