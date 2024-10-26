All Trojans

USC Trojans' Miller Moss After Rutgers Win: 'Hopefully We Get On a Run'

The USC Trojans snapped a three-game losing streak with a 42-20 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Friday night. Quarterback Miller Moss was key in leading the Trojans to the win with three touchdowns.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans got back in the win column on Friday night with a 42-20 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Trojans quarterback Miller Moss talked about the win that will hopefully get them back on track this season.

Miller Moss Plays Lights Out in Win

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss had arguably his best overall game of the 2024 season, Friday night vs. Rutgers. Moss went 20 for 28 for 308 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and, most importantly, no interceptions. This was his first game since Week 2 when he had no interceptions. Moss added a rushing touchdown as well. 

“I’m not going into this game thinking about any other game,” Moss said. “I’m going into this game the same as I always have; continue to make the next right decision, continue to execute and trust at a high level. . . . That’s always my mentality, to continue to make the next right play for our offense.”

Moss was asked if there was a sense of relief for finally closing out a game where they led in. In all four of the USC losses this season, they held a fourth-quarter lead.

“Affirmation of who we are and what we believe in,” Moss said. “I give a ton of credit to the guys in that locker room, the staff, and the whole program for how we’ve continued to come together and fight through adversity.”

USC had a 21-3 lead late in the first half, but Rutgers trimmed it to 8 points in the third quarter. Moss said 'not so fast' and engineered a touchdown drive capped off by him running for a 7-yard touchdown to get the lead right back up to 15. Could this performance slingshot the Trojans to a winning streak to close out the season?

“It’s great to close one out, and hopefully we get on a run here in the back half of the season,” Moss said.

Moss Gives Props to Wide Receiver Makai Lemon

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball on a 70-yard reception against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the Trojans' biggest standout performances in their 42-20 win over Rutgers was from wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon had four catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. Lemon has gotten better each week this season for the Trojans. Moss was asked about what Lemon brings to the table for the USC offense. 

“Having him healthy really helps us offensively…I don’t think anyone is surprised by that,” Moss said. “Awesome to kind of see him show that in the game atmosphere.”

USC will now have an extra day of rest before they travel to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 2. 

