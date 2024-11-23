USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins Injury Update: Braylan Shelby, Jacobe Covington
USC Trojans sophomore defensive end Braylan Shelby returned to practice this week after missing last Saturday’s contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It is a position the Trojans have already lost a key member of its defense, junior Anthony Lucas suffered a season-ending injury against Penn State.
In Shelby's absence, freshman Kameryn Fountain and redshirt freshman Sam Greene each made their first career starts on the defensive line. Senior Jamil Muhammad had started every game at defensive end until last Saturday when he was reduced to just 17 snaps.
Senior cornerback Jacobe Covington was injured late in the third quarter when he collided with Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher on a 'rub route.' Covington managed to stay on his feet after taking the nasty hit that he never saw coming, however he did not return to the game after the play.
Covington had returned to game action for the first time since he left the game late in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 5 His status for Saturday’s game is unknown. Defensive backs junior DeCarlos Nicholson and senior John Humphrey have played a majority of the snaps in Covington’s absence this season. Nicholson had started the previous three games Covington was out of the lineup. Humphrey has started in two games this season.
USC has been dealing with a flu outbreak that began last week, but worsened earlier this week, effecting a number of people for the Trojans, including coach Lincoln Riley.
"It's had a little bit of an impact, it's part of it though, Riley said. "It's like I told the guys that Saturday at 7:30, nobody's going to care what you did or didn't have, you got to be ready to play the game. You have different hospitals that come up and you got to go face them, so we'll deal with it adjust how we need to, but no excuses got to be ready for Saturday."
"Most of the people it has been running it course like 48-72 hours, we're kind of thinking today was the peak of it and I think we'll get better from here," Riley continued.
Kickoff against the UCLA Bruins in the 94th meeting between the crosstown rivals at the Rose Bowl is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.
