USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins Injury Update: Braylan Shelby, Jacobe Covington

USC Trojans injury update before facing the UCLA Bruins. Sophomore defensive end Braylan Shelby returned to practice after missing last Saturday's contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Senior cornerback Jacobe Covington left the game in the third quarter after a nasty collision.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (34) celebrates after Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) (not pictured) is sacked during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (34) celebrates after Utah State Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) (not pictured) is sacked during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
USC Trojans sophomore defensive end Braylan Shelby returned to practice this week after missing last Saturday’s contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It is a position the Trojans have already lost a key member of its defense, junior Anthony Lucas suffered a season-ending injury against Penn State.

In Shelby's absence, freshman Kameryn Fountain and redshirt freshman Sam Greene each made their first career starts on the defensive line. Senior Jamil Muhammad had started every game at defensive end until last Saturday when he was reduced to just 17 snaps.

Senior cornerback Jacobe Covington was injured late in the third quarter when he collided with Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher on a 'rub route.' Covington managed to stay on his feet after taking the nasty hit that he never saw coming, however he did not return to the game after the play.

Covington had returned to game action for the first time since he left the game late in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 5 His status for Saturday’s game is unknown. Defensive backs junior DeCarlos Nicholson and senior John Humphrey have played a majority of the snaps in Covington’s absence this season. Nicholson had started the previous three games Covington was out of the lineup. Humphrey has started in two games this season.  

USC has been dealing with a flu outbreak that began last week, but worsened earlier this week, effecting a number of people for the Trojans, including coach Lincoln Riley. 

"It's had a little bit of an impact, it's part of it though, Riley said. "It's like I told the guys that Saturday at 7:30, nobody's going to care what you did or didn't have, you got to be ready to play the game. You have different hospitals that come up and you got to go face them, so we'll deal with it adjust how we need to, but no excuses got to be ready for Saturday."

"Most of the people it has been running it course like 48-72 hours, we're kind of thinking today was the peak of it and I think we'll get better from here," Riley continued.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kickoff against the UCLA Bruins in the 94th meeting between the crosstown rivals at the Rose Bowl is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.

Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

