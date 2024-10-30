USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Staying 'Patient': Big Play Threat For Miller Moss
The USC Trojans go on the road to face the Washington Huskies on Saturday evening. Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has been turning into a top-tier weapon for the USC offense. Lemon spoke Tuesday about his increased role.
Makai Lemon Taking Advantage of Opportunity
In the Trojans’ last three games, Makai Lemon has racked up 18 catches for 296 yards and a touchdown. Since he got knocked out of the Michigan game, he has got back up to speed and is flourishing.
In USC’s win over Rutgers, Lemon had the best game of his collegiate career with four catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. Lemon has bounced around positions the past two seasons. He has taken snaps at wide receiver, cornerback, and kick returner. Lemon was asked about his versatility.
“I feel like I’m a football player,” Lemon said. “Doesn’t matter what position they put me at, I’m going to dominate that position.”
However, Lemon does think that wide receiver is the position for him. He was asked if he misses playing cornerback.
“Nah,” Lemon said. “I’m a receiver.”
Lemon was asked how it feels to be one of the primary options on the offense.
“Felt good to make plays for coach Lincoln Riley,” Lemon said. “Every time I step on the field, I try to make big plays for the team.”
Lemon has done exactly that for coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. He stressed that patience and hard work have been important for him to get where he is now on the depth chart. Lemon knows he still has much room to improve.
“Gotta stay patient. Not everything is going to come super fast. You got to work for it, then the big prize going to come,” Lemon said.
As for where he can improve, Lemon had this to say.
“Every part of my game. Blocking, catching, knowledge of the game, the defense,” Lemon said.
That's the attitude of a winning player.
Lemon and Trojans Seeking First Road Win of 2024
2024 has not been an easy one for the USC Trojans. The Trojans have taken their bumps and bruises and go into Saturday’s matchup against Washington with a 4-4 record. USC has yet to win a true road game. They are 0-3 with losses coming to Michigan, Minnesota, and Maryland.
The frustrating thing about these losses is they were all very winnable, but the Trojans couldn’t hold fourth quarter leads in a single one. They look to flip that trend at Washington and improve to 5-4.
