USC Trojans Recruiting Target Ba'Roc Willis Reveals Commitment Timeline
The USC Trojans are one of the teams in the running for class of 2027 recruit, edge rusher Ba’Roc Willis. Willis was initially committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide before decommitting nearly six months later in January of 2025.
Other teams that are in the mix for Willis are the North Carolina Tar Heels, Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators.
Willis in Constant Contact With USC, North Carolina, Michigan, and Florida
Ba’Roc Willis is a 6-3, 220 pound edge rusher out of Moody, Alabama. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 24 edge rusher in the class of 2027 per 247Sports.
Willis spoke to Rivals about where he is now at in his recruiting process. He says that he has learned from. making that early decision to Alabama and decomitting.
“I made an early decision, and I learned from that,” Willis said. “That will help me with my next decision. I will take more time and look at all of the different options.”
Willis said that the coaching staffs at USC, Florida, Michigan, and North Carolina are in contact with him on a regular basis. He has not visited any of these schools yet.
“I talk to someone from those staffs every day. I’m locked in with them, they send motivation, we’re building relationships, and they’re making me feel good,” Willis said. “The schools that show me love, I will show it back.”
Willis Reveals Commitment Timeline
One of the teams besides USC in that group that stands out is North Carolina. The Tar Heels are entering their first season with Bill Belichick as coach. Belichick is arguably the greatest coach in NFL history with his six Super Bowl championships from his time as coach of the New England Patriots from 2000 through 2023.
“Coach Belichick and his staff have a lot of NFL connections,” Willis said. “They are reaching out to me daily. They are working to get me up there, so I have to get to North Carolina.”
As for the schools that Willis has visited, those are mostly in the south. He paid visits to Auburn, LSU, and Tennessee this summer and has an upcoming visit to Clemson. With still so many visits to go on, Willis will be sure to take his time so he commits to the school that is right for him.
“I plan to commit next summer after I take my official visits,” Willis said. “Player development and relationships will be important. NIL is big now, it’s a part of everyone’s recruitment, but I wont base my decision off that.”
Willis added that he wants to be in a place where he can develop but can also call it “home.”