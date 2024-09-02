USC Trojans Recruiting: Four Top-Ranked USC Commits Shine In Week One
Before USC's massive victory over the LSU Tigers on Sunday night, a few of the Trojans' future stars stole the show on Friday night.
While Lincoln Riley and company were preparing for their season opener, Southern California's staff was also able to watch a handful of high school prospects on Thursday and Friday.
A number of USC commits were in action this weekend for Week 1 of the high school football season, with four players in particular shining in their season debuts.
On Friday night, 4-star wide receiver Corey Simms helped Christian Brothers (MO) to a 45-0 victory over Sacred Heart-Griffin (IL) with three touchdown catches.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Simms is rated the No. 262 overall prospect and No. 35 wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Simms verbally committed to USC in late June and is one of three talented wideouts in the Trojans' 2025 class.
As a junior, Simms caught 79 passes for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading Christian Brothers to a state title. After tallying a hat trick in the first game of his senior season, the St. Louis, MO, product could have an even better year in 2024.
In Texas, fellow USC 4-star wide receiver pledge Tanook Hines had a standout performance for Dekaney (TX).
Despite the Wildcats' loss to Port Arthur Memorial (TX), Hines recorded six catches for 155 yards, showcasing his remarkable speed. As a junior, Hines was clocked at 10.45 in the 100-meter dash.
Listed at 6-1 and and 190 pounds, Hines is the No. 358 overall prospect and No. 52 wide receiver in the nation, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.
"(Hines) owns some length that helps maximize catch radius," 247Sports Scounting Analyst Gabe Brooks wrote. "Plays big in contested situations. Good ball skills that shows at receiver, but would really stand out in the secondary. Displays encouraging route snap on short-to-intermediate routes, particularly in late-separating ability on red-zone pivots and similar assignments. Sneaky good route-running acumen with some slippery strength after the catch. Could provide special teams value as a return option or a gunner. ... Could become an impact player in college with the tools to become an NFL Draft candidate."
Hines is the young brother of Hawaii wideout Chuuky Hines and will have the potential to be a difference maker for USC early in his career.
Elsewhere in Texas, 4-star running back and Southlake Carroll (TX) standout Riley Wormley had a huge performance for the Dragons, racking up 126 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries in a 48-24 win over Midland (TX).
Listed at 5-9 and 180 pounds, Wormley is rated the No. 24 running back in the country, according to Rivals. The Dallas-area standout announced his commitment to USC in late March and was joined by fellow 4-star tailback Harry Dalton III around a week later.
USC pledge and 4-star quarterback Julian Lewis also had an outstanding performance in Week 1, dazzling with 250 passing yards and six total touchdowns to lead Carrollton (GA) to a 44-22 victory over Rome (GA).
