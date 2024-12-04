Texas A&M Signs 5-Star Jerome Myles, USC Decommit: Early National Signing Day Tracker
The Early National Signing Period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and the USC Trojans are building an promising 2025 recruiting class. USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff have experienced both disappointing decomits and exciting commits already.
The Trojans are also still in the running for coveted uncommitted recruits while trending to flip a few commits to further bolster their No. 16-ranked 2025 recruiting class. Can USC's 2025 recruiting class sneak into the top-10?
UPDATES
4-STAR AARON DUNN SIGNS WITH USC TROJANS
Four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn has signed with the USC Trojans after decommitting from Utah in October. Dunn is the No. 223 overall prospect and No. 18 offensive tackle in the 2025 cycle. Dunn is has elite size at 6-7, 290 pounds.
4-STAR KENDARIUS REDDICK SIGNS WITH USC TROJANS
Four-star safety Kendarius Reddick has signed with the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley. The prospect from Georgia is 5-foot-11, 170-pounds and the nation’s 140 overall prospect and No. 13 safety in the 2025 class.
5-STAR JEROME MYLES COMMITS TO TEXAS A&M
Five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles, who had been committed to USC since Sept. 18, decommitted this week and is now signing with the Texas A&M Aggies.
3-STAR RUNNING BACK RILEY WORMELY SIGNS WITH USC
Three-star Southlake (Texas) running back and longtime Trojan commit, Riley Wormely signs with USC. Wormely suffered a knee injury in early October that ended his senior season.
Wormley has been one of the top rushers in Texas through the first half of the regular season, running for 583 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 9.9 yards per carry.
As far as uncommitted recruits go, five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is trending toward USC which would be a massive get for the Trojans. Oregon, LSU and Ohio State are also finalists for the No. 16 prospect in the country.
The nation’s No. 4 linebacker, four-star Madden Faraimo, is also strongly considering USC while Notre Dame, Texas and Washington are still in the mix. The Trojans are also a finalist for Covington (GA) Newton three-star defensive lineman Christian Ingram.
USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed the Trojans final stretch of recruiting for the 2025 cycle.
“It’s gonna be a great, fun, exciting close,” Riley said. “It's so unique right now cause it’s jumping up on us quick. And with us not being at home, getting the chance to go out on the road and recruit. We’ve had the chance to evaluate, to go see games but that piece has been very different. I know it has been for everyone across the country and I think because of that you’re seeing some of the volatility that you’re going to see. I mean you’re seeing it all over the country."
The Trojans have had some of their gems of the 2025 recruiting class decommit. Five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles decommitted this week; Oaks Christian (CA) four-star edge rusher Hayden Lowe flipped to the Miami Hurricanes on Nov. 13; Carrollton (GA) three-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux flipped to the Auburn Tigers; Carrolton (GA) five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and Williamson (AL) four-star offensive tackle Carde Smith also decommited this month and flipped to the Colorado Buffaloes.
The traditional February signing day is still in place but recruits who want enroll early have until Friday, Dec. 6 to sign with schools. Many elite recruits are opting to jumpstart their college careers and dive into playbooks and programs.
Here are the top classes for the 2025 cycle as of Monday, per 247Sports' composite team rankings:
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Texas
5. Auburn
6. Oregon
7. Michigan
8. LSU
9. Tennessee
10. Texas A&M
11. Florida
12. Notre Dame
13. Miami
14. Oklahoma
15. Ole Miss
16. USC
This article will be updated.
