How to Watch USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
The USC Trojans (5-5, 3-5 Big Ten) make the quick trip to the Rose Bowl to face their crosstown rivals, the UCLA Bruins (4-6, 3-5) on Saturday, Nov. 23. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC.
It will be the 94th meeting between the two Los Angeles schools with USC leading the series 50-34-7 that dates back to 1929. The record does not include the two vacated wins from USC in 2004 and 2005. USC has won 18 of the last 25 meetings in the series.
The winner of the game has been awarded the Victory Bell since 1942. UCLA is currently in possession of the Victory Bell after defeating the Trojans 38-20 last season at the Coliseum. USC won the last matchup at the Rose Bowl in 2022 behind Caleb Williams’ 503 yards of total offense and three touchdowns en route to becoming the program’s eighth Heisman Trophy winner.
Typically, in college football, the home team will wear their primary uniforms with its school colors and the visiting team will wear white, but in the USC-UCLA rivalry each team will be wearing their home uniforms. USC will be in their traditional Cardinal jerseys and UCLA in in their blue jerseys.
Both schools are fighting for bowl eligibility with two games left in the regular season. USC needs to win one of their next two games against UCLA and No. 6 Notre Dame. The Bruins have to win each of its next two games against USC and Fresno State if they want to be playing next month.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jayden Maiava made his first start for the Trojans last Saturday in their 28-20 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Maiava rebounded from an early pick-six and accounted for all four USC’s touchdowns, three touchdown passes to three different receivers and a rushing touchdown. Coach Lincoln Riley found a healthy balance on offense with Maiava as his quarterback. The Trojans ended the game with 35 passes and 32 rushes.
In his 'flu game' running back Woody Marks ran for a career-high 146 yards, it was his sixth 100-yard rushing performance of the season and he became the first Trojans player since Ronald Jones in 2017 to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark. The Mississippi State transfer has been a bellcow for the Trojans offense all season.
"I hope they're not used to it because it was awesome, but I do think they come to expect it from him, which is a huge compliment to him that he can make a performance like that look fairly routine," Riley said. "But like I said in the presser, it's what the guy does each and every day, so I don't think anybody's like totally surprised when he does it, he's been a warrior for this team all year."
Receiver Duce Robinson became the latest sophomore pass-catcher to have a career-day, reeling in a career-high 90 receiving yards. USC is 3-0 this season when Robinson has at least 70 receiving yards. Robinson is one of many talented young receivers on the Trojans roster. Sophomore Makai Lemon ranks first on the team in receiving yards (463), sophomore Zachariah Branch leads the team in receptions (41) and sophomore Ja'Kobi Lane is tied with Robinson for first on the team in receiving touchdowns (5).
Redshirt junior Kyron Hudson has reeled in 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns, senior Kyle Ford has caught two touchdowns of his own. USC has the ability to a number of different receivers that can be difficult for any team to defend.
UCLA had won three in a row before falling to the Washington Huskies 31-19 last Friday night. The Huskies front got after UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, registering six sacks. Pass rush is an area of struggle for the Trojans defense, but this week is as good any to finally develop one.
The Bruins were stifled on the ground against Washington, running back T.J. Harden ran for just 33 yards on 13 carries.
Although, the scheme is different, former UCLA defensive coordinator, now USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn is familiar with the players on the opposite sideline.
"There's some personnel things that I can help with, but at the end of the day it's a different offense in different scheme," Lynn said. "I know their personalities, I know their skillset, but as far as how they're going to be used is totally different."
Prediction: USC is a 4.5-point favorite over UCLA. Both LA schools have had some very high moments, as well as some very low moments this season as they fight to become bowl eligible. I'm taking USC to cover the spread and win 31-24.
