Can USC Trojans Rely On Running Back Woody Marks Against Penn State? Preview
On Oct. 12, the unranked USC Trojans will face the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Nittany Lions have a strong defense, which means USC’s offense will have to be at the top of their game. The Trojans will need running back Woody Marks to be the game-changer.
Penn State’s run defense has been strong. They have yet to allow an opposing running back to go for over 100 yards in a single game. The best team to run against Penn State this season was the Bowling Green Falcons in week two. It was a down game for the Nittany Lions.
Marks has been having a dominant season for the USC Trojans. He has rushed for 468 yards and four touchdowns. Marks is averaging 5.8 yards per rush. He has 145 receiving yards as well. The running back holds the record for the most consecutive games with a reception.
Marks having a big game against Penn State will be a big ask, but the key for USC’s offense. It will take the load off of Trojans quarterback Miller Moss, who has been sacked eight times this season. The Penn State defense has sacked the opposing quarterback 13 times.
Moss being under pressure the entire game will likely hurt the Trojans. Inaccurate passes lead to turnovers, which the Trojans offense cannot afford. If Marks can get a rhythm going early, taking the load off of Moss, that is the best path to success for USC’s offense.
Penn State coach James Franklin spoke to the media before the USC matchup. Franklin singled out Marks for what he has been accomplishing this season.
“Running back Woody Marks has been impressive on film,” Franklin stated. “Just literally got done watching again the Minnesota game before coming over here and really did some nice things.”
Speaking to the media before the Penn State game, USC coach Lincoln Riley reflected on his decision to bring Marks in from Mississippi State.
“The thing we valued at the beginning was, we thought there was really consistent production,” Riley said about Marks. “When you turn on the tape, the tape was impressive against really good competition.”
When looking ahead to coaching against a challenging opponent, Riley spoke about how this USC team is a tough unit. The Trojans have been in some close games heading into the fourth quarter and have won in big situations. Riley explained how whether the Trojans win or lose, the close games are important to a team. Riley called the close matchups a teachable moment.
“We’ve done it as a team. We did it against a really good opponent in LSU. We know that we’re capable,” Riley said. “You show the opportunities in the Michigan game. You show the opportunities in the Minnesota game. And it’s just you constantly learn and grow and evolve, and that’s what these seasons are, and these teams just adapt, and they grow and they learn.”
USC will still be without linebacker Eric Gentry, and there is a chance the Trojans will also be without cornerback Jacobe Covington. With missing key players on the defensive side of the ball, the offense will have to step up. The Trojans will have to look for Marks to get a rhythm going early against a tough Penn State defensive core.
The USC Trojans are 1-2 in Big Ten conference play. They will kick off against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions at 12:30 p.m. PT.
